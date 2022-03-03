Chang joins UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Benjamin Chang, MD, FACS, to the Heart and Vascular Institute in Williamsport.
Coming to UPMC with more than 35 years of clinical and instructional experience, Chang most recently served as an attending surgeon and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Medical College.
He received his doctoral degree in physiology from UCLA, Los Angeles, Calif., and his medical degree from Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y. He completed his residency in general surgery and fellowship training in vascular surgery with Albany Medical College.
