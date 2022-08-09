District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Michael S. Lyons, 52, of Selinsgrove, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, felony endangering the welfare of children, summary following too closely and speeding after a crash investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. July 22 to Routes 15 and 44 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Lyons, whose vehicle allegedly carried a juvenile passenger, was charged after signs of impairment and breath tests which alleged alcohol consumption above the legal limit to drive safely.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Joseph W. Pizzola, 37, of Langhorne, was charged with two counts of DUI, improper signaling and careless driving after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 11:53 p.m. June 18, along Broad Street, a vehicle driven by Pizzola was observed making a wide turn onto Old Route 15 without signaling.
He was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and a blood draw which was returned indicating a .255% alcohol content at the time of the test.
Indecent assault
MIFFLINBURG — Jeremy R. Odell, 38, of Woodbine, Md., was charged with two counts of indecent assault without consent of another after an investigation.
Mifflinburg Police alleged that on June 7 and 8, 2012, in a vehicle parked in Mifflinburg, Odell groped an underage female without consent.
Odell was charged after the alleged victim recently made contact and claimed he took advantage of her.
Theft
MIFFLINBURG — Kenneth E. Tucker, 57, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with felony forgery, three counts of theft by deception false impression and three counts of receiving stolen property, after an investigation.
Troopers said that at about 9:48 a.m. June 11, at 250 E. Chestnut St., they were asked to investigate more than $9,000 in fraudulent checks drawn on a Mifflinburg Bank and Trust account.
Tucker was charged after interviews with bank employees and the person whose account was allegedly used without permission.
False reports
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — John E. Hine, 70, of West Milton, was charged with misdemeanor making false reports and disorderly conduct engage in fighting after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that Hine contacted them at 6:09 p.m. July 23 to report damage to his truck at his Highland Avenue residence.
However, Hine was charged after witnesses claimed to have seen him hitting the windows of the truck with his hands and purportedly breaking them.
Unlawful killing of game
MIFFLINBURG — Justin S. English, 35, of Mifflinburg, was charged with unlawful killing of game, three counts of summary unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, three counts of unlawful taking of big game and unlawful acts concerning licenses.
Pennsylvania Game Commission officers allege that at 7:46 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020, at a location off Walbash Road, English shot a bear with a crossbow while not legally being able to have a license.
English, who allegedly tagged the bear with another person’s tag, is also suspected of taking other game while hunting privileges were denied or suspended.
Unlawful killing of game
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — James A. Fay-Unangst, 23, of Mifflinburg, was charged with unlawful killing or taking of big game, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts unlawful taking or possession of game, big game or wildlife, false statements and unlawful acts concerning licenses.
Pennsylvania Game Commission officers allege that at 7:46 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020, at a location off Walbash Road, a bear was shot with a crossbow by an individual who could not legally obtain a license.
Fay-Unangst, suspected of involvement in similar incidents, was charged after allegedly putting his bear tag on a bear illegally harvested.
Criminal mischief
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — James J. Diggs, 29, of Lititz, has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a report that a cinder block had been thrown through a vehicle window.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:06 a.m. June 27 to a Hidden Valley Lane address and confirmed that damage had been done to a vehicle as reported.
Diggs was charged after an interviews with a friend of the purported victim who had decided to report the incident to law enforcement.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
UNION TOWNSHIP — Cade S. Vuocolo, 19, of Avis, has been charged with making repairs or selling an offensive weapon, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana small amount for personal use and speeding after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers said at 6:01 p.m. June 13, along Route 15 north near Sandel Road, a vehicle was stopped for an alleged speeding violation.
Vuocolo was charged after consenting to a search of the vehicle allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and brass knuckles given by a friend.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. July 24 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Brittany Harrison, 25, of Williamsport, attempted to turn onto AJK Boulevard when it struck a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Amanda Benshoff, 36, of Lewisburg.
Harrison was cited with vehicle turning left.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Brenda Straub, 55, of Watsontown, reported the theft of two coats and numerous pants and tops — valued at $1,400 — from a shed.
The alleged theft occurred between 8 a.m. July 8 and 1:30 p.m. July 25 at 24 Albatross Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of New Enterprise, reported the theft of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.
The theft was reported at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 5 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Ronald Tyson, 78, of New Columbia, reported being scammed out of $300 worth of eBay gift cards.
The incident was reported at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 4 at 491 Dyer Road, White Deer Township, Union County. An investigation is ongoing
Union County Deed transfers
• Windstream Buffalo Valley Inc. to Southern Light LLC, property in Limestone Township, no cash consideration.
• Ernest Romanini Jr. to Dominik A. Beer, Stephanie D. Beer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kirk R. Runton to Union County, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Matthew E. Keister to Union County, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Larry S. Hackenburg, Patti J. Hackenburg to Union County, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeanette R. Ressler, Jeanette E. Ressler to Union County, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Doris J. Snyder to Theodore M. Snyder, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gloria M. Orren estate, George W. Orren III executor, Holly M. Morgan executor to Adam Ellery Day, Amanda Day, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• George W. Orren III, Holly M. Morgan trustee, George and Gloria Orren irrevocable trust, Gloria Orren irrevocable trust, George Orren irrevocable trust to Adam Ellery Day, Amanda Day, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Duane Jay Okkerse trustee, John W. Okkerse trustee to Tyler L. Bergenstock, Janelle L. Bergenstock, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy B. Taylor, Gabrielle B. Taylor to Bradley J. Putman, Janeen M. Putman, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Helen Ada Raker estate, Mary Alice Martin executor to M3 Rentals LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $60,000.
• Kenneth L. Wagner, Linda S. Wagner to Leo Turissini, Patricia Turissini, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Duke Property 2017 LLC, Ting Wu member, D and W Property PA LLC, Jingzhi Dong member to Aspect 3 LLC, property in Lewisburg, 1.
• Margaret C. Aikey to Scott A. Stahl Jr., Lindsey M. Stahl, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, Berks New Homes LLC to Toni A. Romano, property in Mifflinburg, $279,990.
• Kendall M. Cunningham to Michael A. Walsh Jr., Ana M. Rubin Pavini, property in Lewisburg, $400,000.
• Heather M. Lewis to William R. Meek, Therese A. Meek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to John T. Magill III, Elizabeth M. Magill, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis M. Lyons, Mary B. Lyons to Daniel R. Frantz, Jessica E. Salvatore, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Pamela J. Klinger to Matthew E. Bean Jr., Charles R. Russell, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John D. Burkholder, Caileigh Burkholder to John Moraski, Candace M. Moraski, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jean R. Hartman living trust, Jean R. Hartman trustee to Jean R. Hartman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes to Steven A. Valenti, Brenda L. Valenti, property in Mifflinburg, $316,490.
• Susan L. Mull executor, Mary E, Katherman estate to Roy H. Zimmerman, propertyin Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tyler Lauver to Amanda L. Wolfe, Taylor B. Wolfe, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Aaron B. Lapp, Mary S. Lapp to Elam Z. Esch, Fannie F. Esch, property in Gregg Township, $175,000.
• Aaron B. Lapp, Mary S. Lapp to Elam Z. Esch, Fannie F. Esch for right-of-way and main in Gregg Township, $1.
