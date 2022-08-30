Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 83. Actor Ben Jones is 81. Actor John Kani is 80. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 79. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 79. Comedian Lewis Black is 74. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 71. Actor David Paymer is 68. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 65. Actor Michael Chiklis is 59. Actor Michael Michele is 56. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 51. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 51. Actor Cameron Diaz is 50. TV personality Lisa Ling is 49. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 48. Actor Raúl Castillo is 45. Actor Michael Gladis is 45. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 41. Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 40. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 36. Actor Johanna Braddy is 35. Actor Cameron Finley is 35.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Carroll's double in debut caps comeback, D-backs beat Phils
- Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5
- Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
- Today in History: August 30, Thurgood Marshall confirmed
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Most Popular
Articles
- Northumberland man charged with raping 12-year-old
- Milton continues usage hearing
- Family bowling tradition kept alive
- Retired borough manager to serve as parade grand marshal
- Connie L. Buehler
- Robert J. Sterner
- Mifflinburg area covered bridge restored, reopened
- Little League alumnus recalls first 'World Series'
- A look at the high school golf season
- Lewisburg school district, union reach agreement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.