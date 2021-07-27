Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

Story so far: In pursuit of The Seven Wonders of the World, the farm animals, led by Minnie and Moo, come upon a gigantic horned monster who may very well be the notorious Big Hoof.
Chapter eight: The Seventh Wonder
Moo gulped. “Are you Big Hoof’?” she asked again.
“I don’t think so,” said the huge gray-headed creature. It stepped out from the trees. “I don’t have hooves, exactly. I have toes.” The creature looked down at its feet. “They are rather big though, aren’t they?”
“There’s nothing wrong with big,” Minnie said quickly.
“That’s kind of you to say,” said the creature.
“Are you going to eat us?” asked Hamlet.
“Ohhh,” gasped the creature. “Why would I do such a terrible thing? I’m a vegetarian.”
“I’ve seen someone like you before,” said Moo. “On television. Remember, Minnie? Mr. Farmer was away. We watched the PBS special on India and the animals that live there.”
Minnie scratched under her turban.
“Don’t you remember?” said Moo. “You ate Mrs. Farmer’s lemon cream pie.”
“It wasn’t a whole pie!” said Minnie.
Moo looked at the creature’s thick hide. She admired the big horn on its nose. “You’re a rhinoceros,” she said.
“Indian rhinoceros,” said the creature.
“Then I’m right!” shouted Moo. “You’re the missing link between dinosaurs and cows!”
“Am I?” said the rhinoceros.
“We’re practically cousins,” said Moo.
“Really,” said the creature happily. “Well, foop to you!”
“Foop?” said Minnie.
“Hello,” said the rhinoceros. “It’s the greeting of our kind.”
Moo looked at the rhinoceros thoughtfully. “How did you get here?”
“OH!” said the rhino, looking around. “Promise you won’t tell. Please. If they find me, they’ll take me back.”
“To where?” asked Hamlet.
“To the zoo!” said the rhino.
“The zoo?” said Madge. “How did you get out? Did you smash the gates down?”
“Goodness, no,” said the rhino. “I walked out! Somebody left the gate open. I’ve been hiding in these woods. I like it here. But I feel so—” The rhino began to weep uncontrollably.
“There, there,” said Hamlet, patting the huge creature.
“I’m sorry to be so emotional,” sniffed the rhino. “It’s just that, freedom has a price. I’m free . . . but I’m alone.”
“Not anymore,” said Moo. “What’s your name?”
“Irene,” said the rhinoceros.
“My name is Minnie,” said Minnie. “And this is my best friend, Moo. And this is Madge, and her sister Bea, and Hamlet, and . . .” Minnie continued introducing the animals, one by one.
“Now you have new friends!” said Moo.
“Thank you,” Irene said with a sigh. “Do you live here?”
“Yes, our farm is over there,” said Moo, pointing. “Everything on that other side is the Wilkersons’ farm.”
Moo explained to Irene about farms and how the animals all lived together. She told her about how each farm had a farmer and how crops were raised and sold for money.
“Money can buy things,” said Moo. “We’re trying to raise money to save our farm.”
“Save it?” said Irene. “Save it from what?”
“Save it from being sold,” said Minnie. “Our farmer doesn’t have enough money to keep it.”
“Oh,” said Irene. “I don’t know much about those things. You don’t need money if you live in a zoo.”
“Well, money’s not everything,” said Moo, “but it’s important.”
“I know,” said Irene. “Yesterday two men were chopping wood together close to where I was hiding. That’s all they talked about—money.”
Minnie looked at Moo and then back at Irene. “Was one of the men short, with a gray beard . . . and grumpy?” Minnie asked.
“Yes,” said Irene.
“That sounds like our farmer,” said Moo. “What did the other man look like?”
“He was tall and skinny,” said Irene.
“That sounds like our neighbor, Mr. Wilkerson,” said Minnie.
“He seemed very sad,” said Irene.
“Why would he be sad?” said Moo. “If anybody should be sad, it should be our. farmer. Could you hear what they were saying?”
“Yes,” said Irene. “Your farmer said he doesn’t have much money, but he would lend the skinny farmer what he could to help him save his farm. They seemed to be very good friends.”
“Wait a minute,” said Elvis. He looked at Moo. “I thought you said we were losing our farm.”
“Moo?” said Minnie. “Exactly what did you hear?”
Moo looked embarrassed. “I—”
“Moo? . . . ”
“I heard Mr. Farmer talking to Mrs. Farmer. I heard him say ‘sell the farm,’” said Moo. “As soon as I heard it, I rushed up the hill and—”
“Made plans to save a farm that doesn’t need saving!” cried Minnie.
“I almost put a nickel in that jar,” said Elvis. “And I still don’t have my gift!”
“This can’t possibly get any worse!” said Minnie.
“Are you sure?” said Bea, pointing toward the dirt road.
A green Humvee truck screeched to a halt at the edge of the road. Several elderly ladies stepped out and looked around. They wore pith helmets, tan hunting jackets, and jodhpurs. One of them scanned the forest with binoculars and gestured toward the woods.
Irene squinted at the figures moving up the hillside. “My eyesight isn’t so good,” she said. “What are they doing?”
“They’re looking for something,” said Madge. “They’re poking the brush with long poles with hooks on them.”
“Oh, my,” said Irene. “I know what they’re looking for!”
“What?” asked Moo.
“A rhinoceros!” cried Irene.
To be continued...
