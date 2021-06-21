LEWISBURG — As Lewisburg and its business community emerges from more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Barb Bilger of Stein's Flowers and Gifts said it was a blessing they had virtually no down time in 2020.
“We were allowed to do phone orders,” Bilger said. “We were allowed to get orders on our website and we were allowed to do deliveries.”
Bilger said they successfully pleaded their case that they were an essential business. Customers openly expressed gladness and relief that they were open, even if they could only pick up orders outdoors as per pandemic guidelines.
“Once we got through that with no problem,” Bilger added. “Once we were able to open back up, (business) just exploded. I put that to people not being able to visit their loved ones.”
Sadly, Bilger said the call for flower arrangements at funerals has been a constant. Retirement among other florists, simply due to the passage of time, has also sent clients their way.
Stein's been busier than ever as spring 2021 has turned to summer. An additional floral designer has been added to the staff of expert, attentive professionals.
Stein's Flowers and Gifts, located at 220 Market St., Lewisburg, can be reached at 570-524-9933 and online at www.steinsflowersandgifts.com.
