DeCosmo led flood emergency network

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — David DeCosmo was the news director of WILK radio 50 years ago when Tropical Storm Agnes hit the Wyoming Valley.
“We were what amounts to the emergency management station for the area,” DeCosmo, 79, recalled. “And as the storm got worse, I decided instead of calling over the courthouse constantly, it would be better to go over there, get all my information and radio it back on the two-way radio system.”
Gen. Frank Townend, the Luzerne County Civil Defense director in 1972, worked in the Luzerne County Courthouse subbasement in Wilkes-Barre and coordinated the response to the storm and flood.
“We did not have the emergency management agency then,” DeCosmo said. “We had civil defense, an organization primary set to be ready to protect citizens in case of nuclear attack.”
Townend asked DeCosmo to take over as county public information director.
“So I called back to Roy Morgan, the owner of WILK radio and explained the situation to him,” DeCosmo said. “He said yes absolutely, understanding I would be taking care of the competition, as well as our own station.”
That led to 13 radio stations forming the Northeastern Pennsylvania Flood Information Network. Each station sent “personnel to take a shift on that emergency network,” DeCosmo said.
“One of the biggest concerns in a disaster situation is rumor control,” DeCosmo added. “We had 13 radio stations broadcasting flood-related information at quarter past the hour. I think we went on for two weeks. This happened a day or two into the flood emergency. We were able to verify all kinds of reports and have that uniform information get out to the entire area.”
Townend decided to sound the siren atop the courthouse and began an evacuation after seeing reports on the Susquehanna River level in Towanda, DeCosmo said.
“There was a time period in which we were totally convinced it was possible to beat the river,” he said. “So Gen. Townend had me put out a request for 10,000 volunteers to man sandbags and we got them. They were primarily college students.”
Sandbags were being placed on top of the levee south of the courthouse.
“The first evacuees would have been the people sandbagging,” DeCosmo said. “I remember he said we’re going to sound the alarm and at the same time I had a request to do a live report for ABC radio, so I was doing that report when the siren went off and believe me you got chills going up and down your spine when you heard that siren go off. Then the people manning sandbags literally ran away from that area. The siren indicated that the battle was lost.”
Noting his long career in broadcasting, DeCosmo said he’s “probably best remembered for” saying, “Get out. Get out now.”
“That was the announcement,” he explained. “In retrospect, there was still time obviously. You probably should have spent a couple minutes saying get your valuable papers and your wedding albums, your family photos.”
The civil defense operation relocated to the Wilkes-Barre Area School District administration building on South Main Street.
“There was a drain, and water started to come up through the drain like a fountain. I told Gen. Townend, and he said we’re going to have to leave the courthouse,” DeCosmo recalled.
Ethel Price, then a Luzerne County commissioner, asked DeCosmo to help her move some boxes of old documents upstairs in the courthouse.
“She told me it’s highly likely that some of those records we carried up a floor or two were signed by Benjamin Franklin,” DeCosmo said.
Telephone service was lost in most of the Wyoming Valley, including areas not affected by the flood, for a week, and the radio network used ham radio operators to gather information, DeCosmo said. The flood forced some radio stations, including WILK, to shut down.
“We were losing the main transmission to feed all of those stations,” he said. “WYZZ was on the air, and they were located in the Heights, so we decided to use them as our broadcasting center. ... We ran an army field telephone from the school district headquarters to WYZZ. WYZZ would broadcast our report, and the other 12 stations would pick it up and air it at quarter past the hour.”
The network would sometimes broadcast personal messages in violation of FCC rules.
“We circumvented that, or violated if you want to call it that,” DeCosmo said. “There were families separated on either side of the river. If we got information that, as an example, Joe Smith was safe at such and such a point, we would air that as part of the broadcast.”
News reporters were able to go into flood-damaged areas after a couple weeks, DeCosmo said.
“One of the things civil defense asked us to do was to paint a picture of what people were going to face, so they were prewarned,” he said. “It was a frightful, terrible site. There was terrible stench. Everybody that remembers the flood remembers the stench throughout the area. People shoveled mud out of their basements. There were fish in basements.”
DeCosmo’s home in Plains Township was safe from the flood. He and his wife, Leona, have lived there for 53 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.