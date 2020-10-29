TURBOTVILLE - Southern Columbia freshman Katie Moncvage was all smiles after finishing second at Thursday’s District 4 Class A Cross Country championships at Warrior Run High School. She took on a talented field in terrible weather conditions to finish in 21:31 and secure her spot in the PIAA Championships Saturday, Nov. 7, in Hershey.
“I was nervous coming in,” admitted Moncavage. “I just wanted to try to do my best and run my race.”
Teammate Annabell Reck will join Moncavage in Hershey with her top-five finish in 21:44.
Southern Columbia lost out on a spot in the team field, finishing second to Wyalusing. PIAA took only the top team this year, not the usual top two. Only the top five individual finishers not part of the winning team advanced.
Mount Carmel senior Caroline Fletcher will be making her fourth trip to Hershey after she took the final spot among individuals, finishing in 21:48. Fletcher, the lone Red Tornado in the field, stuck with the lead pack.
“It was muddy, a different course, but I got through,” she said. “This is my fourth year, and it’s strange for me being the only one on the girls team. I just work with my coaches, and train with the guys.”
Southern’s heartbreak was not sending the team to Hershey. Coach Kristen Diehl knew Moncavage would rise to the occasion, and credited the team effort. With only six girls, several members of the team battled through injuries this year.
“She’s a very serious, very driven, hard-working girl,” said Diehl of her freshman. “Her hard work and dedication to the sport got her through.
“They perservered,” she said of the team. “We talked coming in about this and it would be 100 percent mental out there. Everyone ran in the rain and today I would consider a successful day.
Southern's Heather Cecco took ninth (21:54) and teammates Camryn Kirkner and Kylee Danglovitch finished 27th and 28th.
In the 2A race, won for the fourth time by Warrior Run's Lauren Trapani (18:38), Shamokin's top finisher was Aubrey Shultz in 24:21 (50th). Katlyn Brunson was right behind her in 51st (24:23) and Kate Amato (65th), Gina Carapellucci (70th) and Jayden Shipe (82nd) rounded out the Indians' finishers.
On the boys side, Southern Columbia finished fifth as a team. Jason Robinson, a freshman, was the top Tiger, taking 14th in 18:55. Chase Derk was right behind him in 15th (18:57). Jason Ferrara was 26th (19:48), Chase Petro 36th (20:28) adn Brenden Santore 37th (20:33). Elijah Mandara was 40th (21:24) and Ethan Rush 42nd (21:32).
In the Class 2A race, won by Jacob Hess of Lewisburg, Shamokin's Santino Carapellucci finished 27th (19:39), Anthony Feudale 50th (20:19), Owen Amato 68th (21:48), Jace Shipe 76th (23:15) and Brenden Rogers 81st (27:48).
Mount Carmel had a pair of finishers in the Class A race: Caleb Genesemer in 22:12 (51st) and Jackson Gensemer in 25:22 (61st).
District 4 Class A Championships
At Warrior Run High School
Top 10 and locals
Girls
Team standings: 1. Wyalusing (SQ) 38, 2. Southern Columbia 51, 3. Troy 57, 4. Towanda 108, 5. Northeast Bradford 117, 6. Canton 142
Indivduals: 1. Kennedy Marsh (SQ), Montgomery, 21;17; 2. Katie Moncavage (SQ), Southern Columbia, 21:31; 3. Melanie Shuman (SQ), Northeast Bradford, 21:44; 4. Annabell Reck (SQ), Southern Columbia, 21:41; 5. Catherine Brown (SQ), Wyalusing, 21:48; 6. Caroline Fletcher (SQ), Mount Carmel, 21:48; 7, Kayle Beebe, Wyalusing, 21:49; 8. Carrie Claypool, Sayre, 21:49; 9. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 21:54; 10. Sierra Allen, Wyalusing, 21:10; 27. Camryn Kirkner, Southern Columbia, 25:37; 28. Kylee Danglovitch, Southern Columbia, 26:04; 35. Rhyse Pursell, Southern Columbia, 27:34
Boys
Class A
Team standings: 1. Hughesville (SQ) 31; 2. Wyalusing 63; 3. Bloomsburg 109; 4. South Williamsport 119; 5. Southern Columbia 128; 6. Towanda 129; 7. Troy 137; 8. Northeast Bradford 181
Individuals: 1. Hunter Foust (SQ), Hughesville, 16:48; 2. Evan Laudenslager (SQ), South Willaimsport, 17:06; 3. Zion Laudermilch (SQ), Wyalusing, 17:11; 4. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 17:17; 5. Justin Hiduk (SQ), Wyalusing, 17:21; 6. Port Habalar (SQ), South Williamsport, 17:38; 7. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 17:53; 8. Logan Long, Hughesville, 18:21; 9. Josh Woodley (SQ), Bloomsburg, 18:24; 10. Eleazar Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 18:41; 14. Jason Robinson, Southern Columbia, 18:55; 15. Chase Derk, Southern Columbia, 18:57; 28. Jason Ferrara, Southern Columbia, 19:48; 39. Chase Petro, Southern Columbia, 20:28; 40. Brenden Santore, Southern Columbia, 20:33; 48. Ethan Rush, Southern Columbia, 21:32
