This phrase is from a song which I learned by hearing Joni Eareckson Tada sing it. I sang it a few times in church, but I now only sing for praise and enjoyment. This song is very convicting. Listening to it is inspiring, and elicits praise to God, which Joni always does! I Am a Servant by Larry Norman
“I am a Servant, I am listening for my name.
I sit here waiting I’ve been looking at the game
That I’ve been playing, and I’ve been staying much the same
When you are lonely, you’re the only one to blame.
“I am a servant, I am waiting for Your call
I’ve been unfaithful so I sit here in the hall.
How can You use me when I’ve never given all?
How can You choose me when You know I quickly fall?
“So You feed my soul and you make me whole
And You let me know You love me
And I’m worthless now but I’ve made a vow
I will humbly bow before You Oh, please use me, I am lonely.
“I am a servant, getting ready for my part
There’s been a change, a rearrangement in my heart
At last I’m learning there’s no returning once I start
To live’s a privilege, to love is such an art
But I need Your help to start.
O please purify my heart, I am Your servant.”
The Bible speaks of being a servant. It says we’ll be a servant of one thing or another. Satan or God; man or God; self or God; money or God? It’s easy to see where this leads. Serving God is working in the Kingdom which will go on forever. Everything else is temporary. As I age, I see how fast time goes.
I talked to a former student at Walmart recently. I told her it is often hard to recognize grown men and women because they change so much from grade 4 (or K, 2, 3, 5, 6 — I taught all those grades). She said without any embarrassment, “You teachers change too, you all got so OLD.” That was a dose of reality. I was pleased she recognized me though.
Some of them are now my friends. It is a joy to have had a part of the lives of these adults in their childhood. I don’t take it lightly.
I see servant-hood in others. For 13 years my dad took care of my bed-fast mother as an example of loving servant-hood. I had thought it was not his personality to do “demeaning” things. He was very smart, and quite adventurous, I loved his examples and stories of things he did.
Just days before he died on May 28, 2007, one question I asked him was, “What was the best or most exciting thing you ever did?” He said, “There are so many things to pick from, but the BEST thing I ever did was take care your mother because when I married her I promised I would.” They were married over 50 years, and he certainly kept his promise.
I had the privilege of taking care of Paul for a number of years, but he was never bed-fast, nor was he wheel chair bound. I would rather be taking care of him than being without him, but I rejoice he is in heaven praising our savior personally. I praise Jesus for the 58 wonderful years I shared with Paul.
I frequently see folks who care for their loved ones whether spouses, parents or children. During my frequent cancer surgeries, my family certainly took good care of me. I am very grateful.
I love seeing my children and grandchildren serving our God most high! I hope my failures don’t get in the way for my grandchildren and great grandchildren to know that I want to be a servant of the Most High God and to serve not only him, but also them as well as I am able.
Everything here on earth is temporary, except what we do for God. Eternity has already begun. Our bodies will fade, but our soul is eternal. We will spend an endless forever somewhere. Do you know where you are going for eternity? If you are interested in a personal discussion about this, please let me know.
“Lord, Make me a Servant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.