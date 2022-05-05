Friday, May 6
Boys baseball
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Purple and White Invitational (at Shamokin H.S.), 2 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia Invitational, TBA
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls track and field
HAC Freshman/ Sophomore Meet (at Williamsport H.S.), 10 a.m.
Monday, May 9
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Team Tournament
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 3 p.m.
