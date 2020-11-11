HARRISBURG — The Environmental Quality Board will be accepting public comments through Thursday, Jan. 14, regarding proposed regulations that would reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution from power plants within Pennsylvania and establish Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a regional CO2 Budget Trading Program.
“The impacts of climate change have had and will continue to have a dramatic effect on Pennsylvania communities and economies,” said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We believe our participation in RGGI will help protect residents and future generations from the negative impacts of climate change.”
There are multiple ways to provide comments on the regulation. Comments on the proposed rulemaking will be accepted electronically through DEP’s eComment system or e-mail at RegComments@pa.gov. A subject heading of “CO2 Budget Trading Program” and a return name and address must be included in each transmission.
Written comments may be submitted by U.S. postal mail to the Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8477. Express mail should be addressed to the Environmental Quality Board, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 16th Floor, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of the novel COVID-19, the board will hold 10 virtual public hearings Dec 8-14.
Persons wishing to present testimony at a hearing must contact Jennifer Swan for the Department and the Environmental Quality Board, 717-783-8727 or RA-EPEQB@pa.gov, at least 24 hours in advance of the hearing to sign up to present testimony. To help provide interested persons with an opportunity to present testimony, organizations are limited to designating one witness to present testimony on their behalf at one of the hearings.
Verbal testimony is limited to 5 minutes for each witness. Video demonstrations and screen sharing by witnesses will not be permitted. An internet connection is not necessary to provide verbal comments at a virtual public hearing, but a telephone line is required.
Witnesses are requested to submit a written copy of their verbal testimony by email to RegComments@pa.gov after providing testimony at a hearing.
Information on how to access the hearings will be available on the board’s webpage, found through the Public Participation tab on DEP’s website.
Any members of the public wishing to observe the public hearing without providing testimony are also directed to access the board’s webpage. Those who have not signed up to provide testimony in advance will remain muted for the duration of the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.