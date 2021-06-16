WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently honored its fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates with student achievement awards.
The local awardees, their hometowns and academic majors are:
President’s Award, presented for leadership and service to the college: Ethan M. McKenzie, Muncy, software development and information management.
Board of Directors’ Award, presented for achievement under exceptional conditions: Isabelle R. Jean, Williamsport, occupational therapy assistant.
Dean Solomon Memorial Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates a desire for a profession in mathematics and/or computer science; who demonstrates good character, an affable personality and concern for fellow human beings; and who has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher: Tyler John Mankey, Williamsport, software development and information management.
Business Management Faculty Award, presented for achievement in the field of management, leadership qualities, and cooperation with faculty and peers: Rose M. Warner, Lawton, business administration: banking and finance concentration.
Chef John Folse Excellence in Hospitality Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates Folse’s commitment to being a positive role model for the hospitality industry, work and scholastic excellence, stewardship of personal and professional resources, respect for self and others, and excellence and leadership in hospitality education: Tyler C. Geer, Williamsport, applied management and baking and pastry arts.
Chef Leah Chase Excellence in Hospitality Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates Chef Chase’s commitment to being a positive role model for the hospitality industry, work and scholastic excellence, stewardship of personal and professional resources, respect for self and others, and excellence and leadership in hospitality education: Claudia M. Walling, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (PICPA) Award, presented for excellence in accounting studies in the School of Business & Hospitality under criteria set forth by the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Samantha R. Hassinger, Bloomsburg, accounting and business administration: management concentration.
Web and Interactive Media Faculty Award, presented on the basis of scholastic achievement, work ethic, character, contribution to the department and contribution to fellow students: Tyler A. Bartlett, Williamsport, web and interactive media.
Williamsport Growers Market Award in Memory of Mary Ditchfield, presented to a graduate who exemplifies Ditchfield’s commitment to family and community through kindness, friendliness and unselfish service and who demonstrates devotion to local foods through participation in growers markets, gardening, community service and celebration of local food festivities: Marilyn T. Hiller, South Williamsport, landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
Allan Myers Award, presented to the top-performing graduate of heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis: Collin B. York, Shamokin, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis.
Earth Science Center Service Award, presented to a graduate who shows exceptional leadership, professionalism and service to the majors at the Earth Science Center: Erick Virgil Kennedy, Williamsport, landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis and plant production emphasis.
Heavy Construction Equipment Faculty Award, presented to graduates who exemplify professionalism within the field: Brandon Michael Daldo, Allenwood, heavy construction equipment technology.
Horticulture Faculty Award, presented to graduates who best exemplify academic achievement, motivation and professionalism in the field of horticulture: Marilyn T. Hiller, South Williamsport, landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
William J. Stitzel Memorial Award, presented to a graduate of a diesel technology major who best exemplifies William J. Stitzel’s dedication to Penn College through service to the college community, service to fellow students and academic achievement: Nathan B. Sauers, Winfield, diesel technology.
Information Technology Faculty Award, presented for scholastic achievement, work ethic, character, contribution to the department and contribution to fellow students: Connor J. Beaver, Middleburg, information assurance and cyber security.
The Larry A. Ward Excellence in Mechatronics Award, presented to a graduate of an electromechanical and/or mechatronics major who has demonstrated outstanding ability and achievement in the field: Zachary D. Bitler, Muncy, mechatronics technology.
Alfred L. Hauser Sr. Memorial Award, presented to graduates in the two-year automated manufacturing technology or four-year manufacturing engineering technology major who exemplify the college’s philosophy of excellence: Eric P. Malcein, Benton, automated manufacturing technology; and Isaac Johnson, Williamsport, manufacturing engineering technology.
Grant Berry Sr. Automotive Excellence Award, presented to the graduates with the highest cumulative GPA in an automotive major: David A. Andersen, Montoursville, automotive technology; and Rachel Karyl Garner, Lock Haven, automotive technology management.
Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Desirae Nicole Richards, Williamsport, nursing.
Colgate (S.T.A.R.) Student Total Achievement Recognition Award, presented to a graduate who exhibits enthusiasm and pursuit of excellence in dental hygiene, and a dedication to patients: Kirstin M. Klopp, Jersey Shore, dental hygiene.
FLIGHT Award: Fearless Learning in Good & Hard Times, presented to a graduate of the Bachelor of Science in nursing program who has overcome the greatest adversity: Robert Michael Bieber, McEwensville, nursing.
Nursing and Health Sciences Humanitarian Award, presented to a health science graduate who exhibits qualities of honesty, integrity, courage and responsibility, and a demonstrated commitment to the welfare of others: Kimberly Rae Bergenstock, New Columbia, dental hygiene.
Nursing Peer Recognition Award, presented to graduates of the associate-degree nursing major who fellow classmates believe exhibit the characteristics of the technical nurse role: Morgan L. Bechdel, Milton, nursing; and Desirae Nicole Richards, Williamsport, nursing.
Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award (academic achievement), presented to a graduate who demonstrates outstanding academic achievement: Andrea M. Phillips, Bloomsburg, occupational therapy assistant.
Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award (improvement and professional growth), presented to graduates of the occupational therapy assistant major who demonstrate the most improvement and professional growth: Isabelle R. Jean, Williamsport, occupational therapy assistant; and Elizabeth J. Wellar, Lock Haven, occupational therapy assistant.
Shirley Novosel Memorial Award, presented to a nursing graduate who has demonstrated excellence in clinical performance, clinical leadership, promotion of client advocacy, proficiency in clinical skills, a desire to learn and help others learn, a positive professional attitude, and a caring, compassionate, empathetic attitude toward clients: Brittany L. Patterson, Williamsport, nursing.
Spirit of Nursing Award, presented to graduating associate-degree nursing students who exemplify the caring, compassion and empathy that are the very spirit of nursing and embody the spirit of the Penn College nursing philosophy – professional behaviors, consumer-centered care, teaching and learning, nursing process, informatics, communication, and evidence-based practice: Nelya Y. Borisov, Lewisburg, nursing; and Patrick W. Chuha, Williamsport, nursing.
UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Health Information, presented to a graduate of the health information program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Takia T. Wilhour, Sunbury, health information technology.
