Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Ag-Pro 300
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Geico 500
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox
--
Series: ARCA
Race: General Tire 200
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula E
Race: Berlin E-Prix
Track: Tempelhof Airport Circuit (road course, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race 1, 7:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network (tape delayed); Sunday, race 2, 8:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network
