Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Ag-Pro 300

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Geico 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

--

Series: ARCA

Race: General Tire 200

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: Formula E

Race: Berlin E-Prix

Track: Tempelhof Airport Circuit (road course, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race 1, 7:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network (tape delayed); Sunday, race 2, 8:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network

