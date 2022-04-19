Earth Day celebration
LEWISBURG — A pop-up play session, Celebrating Earth Day, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The session is recommended for children ages 3 through 10 and will include sensory weather exploration, tornado in a bottle and building a cloud feeder.
Healthy Kids Day Saturday
MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has announced plans to hold Healthy Kids Day activities Saturday, April 23.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury and Mifflinburg YMCA branches, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton YMCA.
Vendors, activities and giveaways will be included in the activities.
Falconer program
NORTHUMBERLAND — Falconer Mike Dupuy will present a program at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Earth Day celebration
WARRENSVILLE — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 23, at Rider Park.
As part of the celebration, the following will be held:
• Bird Walk: 8 to 9 a.m.
• Plan Your Own Native Garden: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Hands On Planting: 10 a.m. to noon.
• Park Hike: 2 to 4:30 p.m., along Ceryl’s Trail, with park staff.
For more information, visit www.RiderPark.org.
Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, YMCA partner for events
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and the Bloomsburg YMCA recently announced a partnership and related events.
The Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire and Healthy Kids Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. The events are open to to the public at no charge.
The Mini Maker Faire is an annual event where people of all ages can show what they are able to make and share what they are learning. The purpose is to expose attendees to skills they have never seen or tried before, whether they are cutting edge, centuries-old, or anywhere in between.
Healthy Kids Day is a national event held by the YMCA promoting healthy habits in young children.
Mini Maker Faire Saturday
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host the seventh Annual Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
This event brings together amateur and professional artists, crafters, engineers and performers in a combination of large spectacles and communal interactive experiences.
The day will feature live entertainment, hands-on activities for children, over 60 vendors selling one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, and great food.
For more information, visit https://bloomsburg.makerfaire.com/.
Litter pickup
MIFFLINBURG — In celebration of Earth Day, the Friends of R. B. Winter State Park will be holding a roadside litter clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, along a 4-mile stretch of Route 192, west of the park.
Gloves, bags, safety vests and litter pickup tools will be provided. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear and the use of insect repellent are advised. Participants should meet at the park office, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
The Friends group will provide a free meal after the cleanup to all volunteers who pre-register at www.friendsofrbwinter.org/event-registration.
Scam avoidance program planned
MIDDLEBURG — George Dillman, Pennsylvania Banking and Securities of Harrisburg, will present “Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
Quilt Guild to meet
PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, the guild will host a free Skill Builder Workshop for members. Scrap fabric will be provided and blocks will be made into a charity quilt. A supply list is listed on our web page.
On Saturday, May 14, the guild will be traveling to Scheetz Sew Creative, 667 Round Top Road, Wellsboro, for the annual Mother’s Day outing.
Historical society plans open house
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold two open houses during May. The events will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 1 and 15, at the Cameron House, 5440 Route 405, Milton.
An exhibit featuring Red Man and other fraternal organizations of Milton will be displayed. A sale of items will also be held from an estate donated to the society by one of its members. Those who come will be shown some of the recent renovations made to the interior of the first floor of the society’s home.
For more information, visit www.miltonpahistoricalsociety.com.
