Friday, Sept. 9

High school football

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton (Tomato Bowl), 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Shikellamy at Milton (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Boys soccer

Altoona at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Milton at Midd-West Tournament, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at Williamsport, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 10 a.m.

Field hockey

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Red Lion Tournament, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg, Milton at PTXC 11 Invitational (at Kutztown University), 9:25 a.m.

Girls tennis

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls golf

Warrior Run at Lewisburg golf invitational (at Bucknell G.C.), noon

College football

Ohio at Penn State, noon

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Girls soccer

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 6:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia (at Berwick G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.