Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 95. Actor-director Robert Redford is 86. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 80. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 79. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 72. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 70. Actor Denis Leary is 65. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 61. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 61. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 60. Actor Adam Storke is 60. Actor Craig Bierko is 58. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 54. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 53. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Christian Slater is 53. Actor Edward Norton is 53. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 47. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 46. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 43. Actor Mika Boorem is 35. Actor Maia Mitchell is 29. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 28. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.
