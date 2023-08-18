Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 96. Actor-director Robert Redford is 87. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 81. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 80. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 73. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 71. Actor Denis Leary is 66. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 65. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 62. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 62. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 61. Actor Adam Storke is 61. Actor Craig Bierko is 59. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 55. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 54. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 54. Actor Christian Slater is 54. Actor Edward Norton is 54. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 53. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 48. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 47. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 44. Actor Mika Boorem is 36. Actor Maia Mitchell is 30. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 29. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 28.

