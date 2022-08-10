Actor James Reynolds is 76. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 75. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 73. Singer Patti Austin is 72. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 70. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 68. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 63. Actor Antonio Banderas is 62. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 61. Singer Julia Fordham is 60. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino is 59. Singer Neneh Cherry is 58. Singer Aaron Hall is 58. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 55. Actor Sean Blakemore is 55. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 54. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 51. Actor Angie Harmon is 50. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 48. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 43. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 43. Actor Aaron Staton is 42. Actor Ryan Eggold is 38. Actor Charley Koontz is 35. Actor Lucas Till is 32. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Landmark restaurant to serve last meal
- Watsontown CVS to close Aug. 23
- Missing 2-year-old located
- Sunset Rink draws roller skaters from across the region
- Teens seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
- Shirley E. Engleman
- Mary J. Scott
- Augmented reality maps pull back layers of time
- Historic document found in Sunbury law office
- Stakeholders showcase more recreational resources
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.