MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has recognized students who have excelled academically during the recent marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments. To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Students named are:
Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade three
Arelys Cruz
Rocco DeLullo
Elsie English
Paisley Hampton
Everhett Heasley
Khloe Huggler
Leila Kilgus
Nataley King
Tyler Kluck
Harlee McElroy
Loralie Sampsell
Max Shynder
Grade four
Lylie Bower
Madelynn Herb
Hannah Johnson
Grant O’Rourke
Grade five
Basil Barbier
Ethan Boyer
Aspen Burchell
Logan Gair
Sophia Geiger
Lyle Huggler
Daniel Jarrett
Mikayla Kiehl
Chelsea Marquette
Amelia Russell
Parker Shrimp
Bryar Walk
Grade six
Aurora Buss
Hailey Campbell
Juliana Cole
Brokklyn Dietrich
Gage Furman
Madison Hamm
Avery Heasley
Joseph Kroft
Santino Williams
Honor roll
Grade three
Kylie Beck
Callie Bierly
Dillon Carpenter
Chloe Gingery
Lillian Harvey
Adalyn Keebler
Kennedy Matlack
Olliver McCarty
Kinslie McHenry
Karina Temple
Carter Weigle
Grade four
Lincoln Bennett
Liam Berry
Peyton Campbell
Emma Freidenbloom
Lincoln Furman
Rorie Gockley
Grant Harer
Penelope Joy
Harper LaForme
Ethan Post
Lee Raup
Jas Spangler
Eva Williams
Lily Wilt
Bailey Young
Grade five
Waylynn Barrows
Jocelynn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Holden Bennett
Tristen Gockley
Leila Hampton
Hadley Heaster
Kylie Houseknecht
Kaydence Matlack
Julian Mayeresky
Aaliyah Mistretta
Isaiah Mowery
Weston Sherman
Kane Silva
Aubrey Staggert
Brock Ulrich
Grade six
Madison Buck
Hayden Denton
Carter Finck
Alexandria Herb
Taylor Medina
Adalia Smith
Miranda Staggert
Raegan Troxell
Madalynne Whitmoyer
