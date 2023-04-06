MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has recognized students who have excelled academically during the recent marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments. To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Students named are:

Distinguished Honor Roll

Grade three

Arelys Cruz

Rocco DeLullo

Elsie English

Paisley Hampton

Everhett Heasley

Khloe Huggler

Leila Kilgus

Nataley King

Tyler Kluck

Harlee McElroy

Loralie Sampsell

Max Shynder

Grade four

Lylie Bower

Madelynn Herb

Hannah Johnson

Grant O’Rourke

Grade five

Basil Barbier

Ethan Boyer

Aspen Burchell

Logan Gair

Sophia Geiger

Lyle Huggler

Daniel Jarrett

Mikayla Kiehl

Chelsea Marquette

Amelia Russell

Parker Shrimp

Bryar Walk

Grade six

Aurora Buss

Hailey Campbell

Juliana Cole

Brokklyn Dietrich

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Avery Heasley

Joseph Kroft

Santino Williams

Honor roll

Grade three

Kylie Beck

Callie Bierly

Dillon Carpenter

Chloe Gingery

Lillian Harvey

Adalyn Keebler

Kennedy Matlack

Olliver McCarty

Kinslie McHenry

Karina Temple

Carter Weigle

Grade four

Lincoln Bennett

Liam Berry

Peyton Campbell

Emma Freidenbloom

Lincoln Furman

Rorie Gockley

Grant Harer

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Ethan Post

Lee Raup

Jas Spangler

Eva Williams

Lily Wilt

Bailey Young

Grade five

Waylynn Barrows

Jocelynn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Tristen Gockley

Leila Hampton

Hadley Heaster

Kylie Houseknecht

Kaydence Matlack

Julian Mayeresky

Aaliyah Mistretta

Isaiah Mowery

Weston Sherman

Kane Silva

Aubrey Staggert

Brock Ulrich

Grade six

Madison Buck

Hayden Denton

Carter Finck

Alexandria Herb

Taylor Medina

Adalia Smith

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Madalynne Whitmoyer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.