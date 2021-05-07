NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 481; 2. Martin Truex, 394; 3. William Byron, 385; 4. Joey Logano, 373; 5. Ryan Blaney, 370; 6. Brad Keselowski, 366; 7. Chase Elliott, 349; 8. Kevin Harvick, 348; 9. Kyle Larson, 337; 10. Kyle Busch, 330; 11. Austin Dillon, 295; 12. Christopher Bell, 292; 13. Michael McDowell, 268; 14. Alex Bowman, 260; 15. Chris Buescher, 258; 16. Matt DiBenedetto, 250.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 367; 2. Daniel Hemric, 308; 3. Harrison Burton, 275; 4. Jeb Burton, 270; 5. Justin Haley, 269; 6. AJ Allmendinger, 257; 7. Myatt Snider, 239; 8. Jeremy Clements, 221; 9. Justin Allgaier, 217; 10. Noah Gragson, 217; 11. Brandon Jones, 198; 12. Brandon Brown, 191.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 320; 2. Ben Rhodes, 287; 3. Austin Hill, 242; 4. Sheldon Creed, 237; 5. Stewart Friesen, 215; 6. Matt Crafton, 209; 7. Zane Smith, 201; 8. Todd Gilliland, 200; 9. Grant Enfinger, 199; 10. Johnny Sauter, 169.
