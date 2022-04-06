Wednesday, April 6

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Girls softball

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4 p.m.

