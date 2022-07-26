Sudden Squall

Editor’s note: In partnership with the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, and the Milton Public Library, each Tuesday The Standard-Journal is publishing this Breakfast Serials story.
Chapter Eight: Did I Do All Right?
THE STORY SO FAR: Fourteen-year-old Thaddeus and his younger sister, Abigail, have managed to bring the Neptune to rest while saving the disabled Columbine. They did it without the permission of Captain Bates, their father. How will he react?
“Did you do all right?” cried Thad’s father. “It was extraordinary! It was— Where is Oliver?”
“Went below,” said Abigail.
“Pa,” said Thad, “can I go on shore a bit? My legs are shaking.”
“We’re soaked, too,” said Abigail.
Captain Bates—still staring at his son—reached into his pocket and drew out some coins.
“Rest easy,” he said. “Take your time. Get yourself something hot.”
Two hours later, when Thad and Abigail stepped out of the Hudson Street Cafe, Thad looked up. The sky was clear. The sun was shining warmly. They were almost all dry. Steaming hot cider and johnnycakes had made things a lot better.
Brother and sister made their way back to the docks. No matter where Thad looked, he could see long prows and bowsprits of ships poking out over the street. Tall masts filled the air. White and brown sails were hanging limply from yards, drying out. Smoke trickled from steamer funnels. Loading and unloading were taking place, making dockside as busy and crowded as ever.
No sooner did Thad and Abigail appear before the Neptune than the ship’s whistle gave a long shriek.
“I guess Pa wants us to hurry,” said Abigail.
The two ran up the gangplank. As they stepped onto the boat, they found their father waiting. So was Mr. Oliver, appearing in much better health. Mr. Pordine was there too, plus a dozen other seamen.
As Thad set foot on the Neptune’s deck, Captain Bates cried, “Attention!”
The seamen stood stiffly.
“Welcome aboard,” said a smiling Captain Bates. “The crews of the Neptune and the Columbine have been awaiting you.”
The men saluted.
“Abigail,” said the captain, “you are hereby appointed the Neptune’s new third mate!” Abigail grinned as her father solemnly shook her hand. Then Captain Bates turned to Thad and shook his hand. “As for you, Thad, from this day forward, you too have a new rank. Second mate Thad!”
The men shouted, “Hurrah for third mate Abigail!” Even louder, they cried, “Hurrah for second mate Thad!”
Mr. Oliver stepped forward. “With all due respect, Captain, I ’spect you could add something to their new ranking.”
Captain Bates frowned. “What do you have in mind?”
“You got some smart kids here. School smart. Seems to me you might say how sea smart they are too.”
“Mr. Oliver,” returned the captain, “I accept the correction.” He turned toward Thad and Abigail and saluted. “From one old starfish to two new ones, I salute you!” And he did.
The men cheered.
The Neptune’s return to Old Port was uneventful. The engine throbbed. The paddle wheels churned. Down in the galley, Thad—with Abigail sitting across from him—sipped a cup of tea. He was very glad that was all he was doing.
“Hey, Thad,” said Abigail. “What you thinking?”
“Don’t exactly know,” said Thad.
“You really going to be a captain now?”
Thad looked up from his work and smiled. “Don’t know what I’ll do. Not really. Not yet. But what I was thinking was — maybe I’ll try everything.”
Text copyright © 2006 Avi Illustrations copyright © 2006 Lauren Castillo
Reprinted by permission of Breakfast Serials Inc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.