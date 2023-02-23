MILTON — Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer extolled the importance of the relationship between area schools and the police department during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
Zettlemoyer explained that on Tuesday night, School Resource Officer Dennis Derr helped to “talk down an individual with a knife.”
He credited Derr’s relationship with members of the man’s family who attend the Milton Area School District. Through an agreement with the school, police department has three resource officers placed within the district.
Zettlemoyer also reiterated his satisfaction with the recent apprehension of Rick Waugaman, a 35-year-old Milton man with multiple outstanding warrants who had evaded capture for weeks.
“I’m happy to say he’s in custody. We were directly involved with that,” said Zettlemoyer.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said council is in the process of amending ordinances relating to the keeping of animals in the borough, and regarding animals defecating in public parks and the borough’s feral cat population.
“We’re trying to address all of that in one ordinance,” said Novinger.
In other business, council approved:
• A request from the Milton Fire Department to hold its 30th Palm Sunday Drive Thru Ham Dinner on April 2.
• An amended request from 4 Paws Sake to hold its annual Dog Festival May 13 in Brown Avenue Park.
• A request from TIME to hold its annual Beer Fest on June 10, and to close Elm Street from the area behind Marlin’s to South Front Street between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• A motion to sell a 2012 Exmark and a Hustler zero-turn mower, the proceeds of which will go toward purchasing two Hustler zero-turn mowers out of the cemetery fund, for a total cost of $14,380.70.
