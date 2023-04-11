AA meetings scheduled
A number of alcoholics anonymous meetings are held throughout the region.
Meetings are held as follows:
• Sundays: 12:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown; 7 p.m., Gaudenzia, 201 E. Main St., Middleburg.
• Mondays: Noon and 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg; noon and 7 p.m., Day By Day, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
• Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Chirst, Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown.
• Wednesdays: noon, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 6 p.m., women’s meeting, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
• Thursdays: Noon, Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton; 7 p.m., 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
• Fridays: Noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont.
• Saturdays: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; 11:30 a.m., Old Trail Women, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; noon, men’s meeting, 140 St. Second St., Sunbury; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown; 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont; 7 p.m., Zion’s Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Library system announces meeting dates
UNION COUNTY— The Union County Library System, along with its member libraries, has released the 2023 board meeting dates.
The Union County Library System Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates: May 23, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14.
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
The Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, will meet at 6 pm on the following dates:May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library, Laurelton, will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
Historical society to hold dinner
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society’s annual Gov. James Pollock banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Chef’s Place, Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. The dinner will be served at 6:30.
Guy Graybill, who wrote a book “Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna,” will be the featured speaker.
The cost to attend will be $30 per person. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 13, by sending a check to: Milton Historical Society, c/o, Valerie Beiber, 1225 Snyder Road, Milton PA 17847-8335.
