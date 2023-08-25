Actor Tom Skerritt is 90. Author Frederick Forsyth is 85. Movie director John Badham is 84. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 84. R&B singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 80. Actor Anthony Heald is 79. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 74. Actor John Savage is 74. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 74. Rock singer Rob Halford is 72. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 71. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 69. Movie director Tim Burton is 65. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 65. Actor Ashley Crow is 63. Actor Ally Walker is 62. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is 62. Actor Joanne Whalley is 62. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 61. Actor Blair Underwood is 59. Actor Robert Maschio is 57. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 57. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 56. Actor David Alan Basche (BAYSH) is 55. Television chef Rachael Ray is 55. Actor Cameron Mathison is 54. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 53. Model Claudia Schiffer is 53. Country singer Brice Long is 52. Actor Nathan Page is 52. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 50. Actor Eric Millegan is 49. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 47. Actor Jonathan Togo is 46. Actor Kel Mitchell is 45. Actor Rachel Bilson is 42. Actor Blake Lively is 36. Actor Josh Flitter is 29.
