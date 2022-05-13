NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 453; 2. William Byron, 388; 3. Ryan Blaney, 388; 4. Joey Logano, 374; 5. Ross Chastain, 364; 6. Kyle Busch, 364; 7. Martin Truex, 364; 8. Alex Bowman, 357; 9. Kyle Larson, 336; 10. Christopher Bell, 327; 11. Kevin Harvick, 313; 12. Aric Almirola, 311; 13. Chase Briscoe, 287; 14. Austin Dillon, 287; 15. Tyler Reddick, 286; 16. Erik Jones, 282.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 464; 2. Noah Gragson, 439; 3. Ty Gibbs, 423; 4. Justin Allgaier, 371; 5. Josh Berry, 371; 6. Brandon Jones, 347; 7. Sam Mayer, 333; 8. Riley Herbst, 318; 9. Ryan Sieg, 317; 10. Austin Hill, 302; 11. Landon Cassill, 299; 12. Daniel Hemric, 286.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 284; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck 254; 3. Chandler Smith, 252; 4. Stewart Friesen, 242; 5. Zane Smith, 241; 6. Carson Hocevar, 223; 7. Ty Majeski, 221; 8. Christian Eckes, 219; 9. Grant Enfinger, 202; 10. Tanner Gray, 188.
