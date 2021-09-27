Reinsburrow awarded White Coat
BLOOMSBURG — Joshua Reinsburrow, a sophomore Bloomsburg University (BU) nursing student, recently received a Nursing White Coat as he entered the next phase of his education.
Reinsburrow, of Turbotville, was one of 125 students who pledged a commitment to quality patient care. Students also took an oath at a gathering attended by family members, faculty, school leaders and peers.
BU was among the first 100 schools to hold such a ceremony, supported by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
Seton Hall dean’s list announcedSOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
The following local students named to the list:
• Sarah Bond of Lewisburg
• Grace Mcbride of Lewisburg
• Dakota Reinard of Penns Creek
Chet Davis artwork exhibitedSELINSGROVE — “21 for 21,” artwork by Chet Davis, will be on display through through Friday, Oct. 15, at the Blough-Weis Library on the Susquehanna University campus.
Born in Ashland and now a resident of Paxinos, Northumberland County, Davis graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in art education in 1973 and earned a master’s degree from the Hartford Art School, University of Hartford, in 1980.
Davis’ work has been exhibited at the Art Association of Harrisburg, Bloomsburg University’s Haas Gallery, the Doshi Center for Contemporary Art in Harrisburg, the Erie Museum of Art, Indiana University’s Kipp Gallery, the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and others.
His work also hangs in public and private collections in the United States, England, Holland, Italy and Sweden. His work can also be found in collections at Bloomsburg University, the Hazleton Art League, the Hoagannes Corporation, Mansfield University and Lock Haven University.
David has also taught art at Alvernia University, Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University. The Blough-Weis Library exhibition is open to visitors 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Poet to present readingSELINSGROVE — Eric Tran will host a question-and-answer session at 4:15 p.m. and present a reading of his work at 7 p.m. today in Isaacs Auditorium at Susquehanna University. This event is free and open to the public as part of the Seavey Reading Series at Susquehanna’s Writers Institute.
Originally from San Francisco, Tran is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing at the University of North Carolina — Wilmington.
His debut poetry collection, “The Gutter Spread Guide to Prayer,” won the Autumn House Press Emerging Writers Contest in 2020. His second collection, “Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke,” is forthcoming from Diode Editions in spring 2022.
Tran currently lives in Asheville, N,C., where he is a resident physician in psychiatry at the Mountain Area Health Education Center. He is also an associate editor at Orison Books.
Biochemist to deliver lecture on gene editingSELINSGROVE — Samuel H. Sternberg, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Columbia University, will deliver the 2021 Claritas Distinguished Lecture in the Sciences at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Sternberg’s lecture, Rewriting the Code of Life with CRISPR, will examine molecular genetics and the possibilities CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, provides with its ability to alter genes while questioning what we humans will choose to do with this power.
The Claritas Distinguished Lecture in the Sciences was endowed by George E. and Margaret Lauver Harris. This series brings a scholar in the sciences to Susquehanna University yearly for a public address. The endowment supports lectures, seminars, or residencies by nationally recognized leaders in education, business, or government on topics of the public interest.
Shifting health guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic could result in changes to event details. Susquehanna requires masks in all indoor spaces.
Nadia Owusu to visit BloomsburgBLOOMSBURG — Award-winning writer Nadia Owusu will read from her memoir “Aftershocks” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Carver Hall, Gross Audito rium, as part of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Big Dog Reading Series.
Owusu’s first book, “Aftershocks” has topped many most-anticipated and best book of the year lists. In the blook Owusu tells her story about her nomadic childhood spent following her father, a United Nations official, for work, the abandonment from her mother, and of eventually arriving in New York and the difficulties that followed.
A Ghanaian and Armenian-American writer and urbanist, Owusu was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and raised in Italy, Ethiopia, England, Ghana and Uganda. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. Her lyric essay, “So Devilish a Fire” won the Atlas Review chapbook contest.
She is the director of storytelling at Frontline Solutions, a Black-owned consulting firm that helps social-change organizations to define goals, execute plans, and evaluate impact. She is a graduate of Pace University and earned a master’s degree from Hunter College. She earned her MFA in creative nonfiction at the Mountainview low-residency program where she now teaches. She lives in Brooklyn.
The Big Dog Reading Series is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.
Welcome to the discussion.
