Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Museum to offer quilt classes
WILLIAMSPORT — A series of classes exploring the heritage techniques of hand piecing, hand applique and hand quilting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1, 8 and 15, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Ricki Moler will be the instructor.
To register for the class and pay fees, contact the museum at 570-326-3326.
Foundation to host 5K
MILTON — Advance registration will be open through Wednesday, Sept. 28, for the Getting Ahead Foundation’s Getting Ahead of Poverty 5K.
The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Milton State Park, Route 642, Milton.
A 1-mile Kids Fun Run will be held at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 5K walk/run at 3.
Registration will be available the day of the event.
The 5K course will combine trails and paths over small inclines and flat grassy areas along the riverbank. It is not a rugged course but, there are areas of uneven terrain. Timing for the event will be provided by Falcon Race Timing.
For additional information on the event or to register, visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or contact Rose Williams at 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.
CSO to hold fundraiser
DANVILLE — Central Susquehanna Opportunities will hold its Rocktober Event fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cherokee Tap Room, Danville.
The event will feature the Route 15 Band, and a basket raffle.
For more information, visit csocares.org.
Haunted Hotel
WATSONTOWN — A haunted hotel will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. ($)
