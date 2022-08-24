Composer-musician Mason Williams is 84. R&B singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 80. Actor Anne Archer is 75. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 73. Actor Kevin Dunn is 67. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 67. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 65. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 62. Actor Jared Harris is 61. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 60. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 60. Rock singer John Bush is 59. Actor Marlee Matlin is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 57. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 52. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 50. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 49. Actor James D’Arcy is 49. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 49. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 46. Actor Beth Riesgraf is 44. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 41. Singer Mika is 39. Actor Blake Berris is 38. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 34.
