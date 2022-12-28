Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 88. Former Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson of South Dakota is 76. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 76. Actor Denzel Washington is 68. TV personality Gayle King is 68. Actor Chad McQueen is 62. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 62. Actor Malcolm Gets is 59. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 53. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 52. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 51. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 49. Actor Brendan Hines is 46. Actor Joe Manganiello is 46. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 45. R&B singer John Legend is 44. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 44. Actor Andre Holland is 43. Actor Sienna Miller is 41. Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 40. Actor Thomas Dekker is 35. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 33. Pop singer David Archuleta is 32. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 21. Actor Miles Brown is 18.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 killed in Delaware Township house fire
- Troopers identify fire victim
- Responders battle Christmas Day garage fire
- Denise Wright
- Watsontown eatery closing its doors
- Mifflinburg teen named honey queen
- Educator offers winter driving tips
- A return to the pitch renews Chloe Michaels' love of soccer
- William R. Fetzer
- James S. Seidel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.