Four students selected for Gilman Award
SELINSGROVE — Four Susquehanna University students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, giving them the opportunity to conduct an international study in 2021.
Susquehanna’s recipients are:
• Emma Beiter, Class of 2022, a psychology major from Danville, hopes to use her award to pursue an online international internship this summer in a Spanish speaking country.
• Ashley Herring, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland, hopes to study in Spain.
• Michael Levine, Class of 2022, a finance major from Manahawkin, N.J., hopes to study in the United Kingdom.
• John Pelaez, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Hazleton, hopes to study in Strasbourg, France, during the fall semester.
Three students were selected as alternates:
• Crystal Carsello, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Sunbury.
• Kara Majury, Class of 2022, an English major from Oak Ridge, N.J.
• Natalie Santos, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland.
Study abroad locations and timeframes are still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gilman Program was paused through December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Jan. 1, the program will support travel under its long-standing policy of allowing students to study or intern in locations with Level 1 or Level 2 Travel Advisories only.
About 25% of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 30 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
Ressler graduates from Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — Garrett Ressler, of Laurelton, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health science: pre-physical therapy from Lock Haven University.
Ressler was among students who celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony held Dec. 12.
Hecker named to dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University recently released the fall dean’s list.
Heidi Hecker, of Lewisburg, was among those named to the list.
This recognition required Hecker to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
WQSU earns 8 award nominations
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s radio station WQSU The Pulse has been nominated in eight Golden Microphone Trophy Awards categories. The 81st annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System awards will be announced in March.
WQSU’s nominations are:
• Best On-air Pledge Drive for WQSU Pulse Pledge
• Best Play-by-Play, Football for Susquehanna vs. Juniata College with volunteer Jack Burns
• Best Play-by-Play, Men’s Basketball with Matthew Bennett ‘21 and Burns
• Best Sports Talk Program for PA Pigskin Preview with Michael McGimpsey ’20 and Brendan Petrilli ’21
• Best Campus News Coverage, One-on-One between Kelsey Rogers ’20 and President Jonathan Green
• Best Press Release for WQSU Keeps Airwaves Alive During Lockdown, written in partnership with SU’s chapter of PRSSA
• Best Podcast for SU Sideline Talk between Petrilli and Shamokin Area High School’s head football coach and Super Bowl champion Henry Hynoski
• Best College Radio Station under 10,000 students
“We are so excited and I am so pleased with the hard work our students put forth, especially during the pandemic, which allowed us to keep WQSU live and local,” General Manager Dawn Benfer said.
Since 2018, WQSU has won seven Golden Microphone Awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.
ServSafe food course offered
BLOOMSBURG — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 with an exam to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Penn State Extension Columbia County, 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 102, Bloomsburg.
Visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691 to register. There is a registration fee. Information about other ServSafe courses offered in your area is available at www.extension.psu.edu/servsafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.