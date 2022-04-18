Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.