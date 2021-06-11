Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: SpeedyCash.com 200
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m. FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Detroit Grand Prix
Track: Belle Isle Park (street course, 2.35 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., NBC; Sunday, race, noon, NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic
Track: Belle Isle Park (street course, 2.35 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
Track: Stafford Motor Speedway (oval, .5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: All-Star Race
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 6 p.m., FS1
