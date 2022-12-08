Friday, Dec. 9
• Christkindl Market open, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 6 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
• WinterFest, 4:30 to 9 p.m., Elias Center for the Performing Arts, Fifth and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg.
• Christmas Around the World, 5 to 9 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. Featuring craft vendors, Santa and reindeer and a small tree lot.
• Caravan of Lights, 5:30 p.m., beginning at the former Watsontown Elementary School and traveling down Elm Street and crossing onto South Main Street to traverse the opposite side of the borough.
• “ A Storm at Christmas,” 7 p.m., Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
Saturday, Dec. 10• Santa house open, 9 a.m. to noon, Broadway, Milton.
• WinterFest, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Elias Center for the Performing Arts, Fifth and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Christkindl Market open, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Milton Historical Society Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
• Santa and his elves at the Campus Theatre, noon to 2 p.m., Market Street, Lewisburg.
• Christmas Around the World, 5 to 9 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. Featuring craft vendors, Santa and reindeer and a small tree lot.
• “A Storm at Christmas,” 7 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
• Buffalo Valley Singers Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. ($)
Sunday, Dec. 11• WinterFest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Elias Center for the Performing Arts, Fifth and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg.
• Community Christmas Party, 1 to 3 p.m., Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, Washingtonville.
• DeLong Village Christmas Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., DeLong Memorial School, Washingtonville.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Milton Historical Society Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
