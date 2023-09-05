Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 94. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 91. Actor Lucille Soong is 88. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 84. Actor William Devane is 84. Actor George Lazenby is 84. Movie director Werner Herzog is 81. Singer Al Stewart is 78. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 77. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 77. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 77. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 76. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 73. Actor Michael Keaton is 72. Actor Debbie Turner (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 67. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 60. R&B singer Terry Ellis is 60. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 55. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 54. Actor Rose McGowan is 50. Actor Carice Van Houten is 47. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 33. Actor Skandar Keynes is 32.

