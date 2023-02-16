Alaba koff named to dean’s list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Julian Alabakoff, of Lewisburg, was named to Tallahassee Community College fall dean’s list.
Alabakoff was among more than 1,600 students with a 3.50 grade point average earning their spot on the list.
Swallow named to dean’s listRADFORD, Va. — Austin Marie Swallow, of Milton, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Radford University.
Students are placed on the dean’s list if they meet four specific criteria: They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.
Lebanon Valley student named to MAC Fall Academic Honor RollANNVILLE — A record 150 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll. The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Local students include:
• Garrett Becker, Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Master of Athletic Training .
• Rylee Stahl, Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Yoder named to dean’s listHARRISONBURG, Va. — Karina Yoder, of Milton, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 30 credit hours.
Dean’s list announcedLORETTO — Saint Francis University has announced its fall dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brooke Catherman of Mifflinburg
• Kelsy Stafford of Mifflinburg
• Connor Weaver of Coal Township
Wilkes announces winter graduatesWILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 305 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to winter graduates.
Local graduates include:
• Brydee Derk of Coal Township
• Tyler James of Coal Township
• Anthony Joy of Montgomery
• Becca Kurtz of Watsontown
• Timothy Osborne of Lewisburg
Wilkes University announces dean’s listWILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University has announced its fall dean’s list
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list are:
• MacKenzie Derr of Milton
• Tyler Flederbach of Lewisburg
• Rachel Kern of Milton
• Becca Kurtz of Watsontown
• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
• Marissa Pick of Watsontown
• Zachary Schaeffer of Watsontown
• Brilee Slodysko of Watsontown
• Tyler Whary of Coal Township
• Philip Davis of Milton
• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg
• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
