Racing on TV
Series: Formula e
Race: Monaco E-Prix
Track: Circuit de Monaco (street course, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8:30 a.m., CBS Sports
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Miami Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome (street course, 3.3 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., ESPN, qualifying, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., ABC
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Dawn 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Advent Health 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Heart of America 200
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1
