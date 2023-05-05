Racing on TV

Series: Formula e

Race: Monaco E-Prix

Track: Circuit de Monaco (street course, 2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8:30 a.m., CBS Sports

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Miami Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome (street course, 3.3 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., ESPN, qualifying, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., ABC

--

Series: ARCA

Race: Dawn 150

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Advent Health 400

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Heart of America 200

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1

