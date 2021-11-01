1. Election-related letters must address pertinent or timely issues of interest to our readers at-large.
2. The newspaper does not publish partisan letters that promote or endorse local political candidates based on their record, reputation and qualifications. This constitutes paid political advertising.
3. Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes. This constitutes paid political advertising.
4. The newspaper is particularly sensitive to organized “letter-writing campaigns” that we believe to be part of a contrived attempt by a political camp to use the editorial page for campaigning purposes, or to otherwise attempt to manipulate our policies for a political advantage. As with all letters and advertising content, the newspaper, at the sole discretion of management, reserves the right to reject any such letter.
5. The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit election-related letters to 300 words.
6. To help insure fairness, all letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least 10 days before the election. (Two Saturdays prior to Election Day.)
7. The exception to the 10-day rule is a response to a previous letter of an attacking or derogatory nature. In the name of fairness, the newspaper will accept such a response after the deadline, provided it is written and delivered promptly (See No. 8). Such responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
8. Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to Election Day.
9. In the case of questionable content (e.g. unfounded allegations, statements of fact that are suspect, or assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards), the newspaper reserves the right to verify such information before publication, or to edit letters. Any changes necessary to render a letter suitable for publication will be reviewed with the writer prior to publication.
10. All letters must be signed and include the address and telephone number of the writer. Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.