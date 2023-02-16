Friday, Feb. 17

Girls basketball

ACAA Tournament Semifinal

Meadowbrook vs. Belleville/Dubois Chr. winner, 6:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Princeton at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 18

Girls basketball

ACAA Tournament championship

Meadowbrook vs. TBA (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Boys wrestling

District 4 South Sectional (at Southern Columbia), 9 a.m.

Coed bowling

PHAC Invitational at Selinsgrove’s Best Bowl, TBA

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Boston U. at Bucknell, noon

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Boys wrestling

District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Boys wrestling

District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Men’s basketball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.