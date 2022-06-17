Friday, June 17
American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg vs. Danville, 1 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Sunbury/Norry, 10:30 a.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Warrior Run vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Miff-Dan winner vs. Snyder County, 3:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon (Milton) at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, June 20
American Legion baseball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Montandon (Milton) at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Elimination bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Elimination bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon (Milton) at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
WR-Selinsgrove winner vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Danville, 5:45 p.m.
