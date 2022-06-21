This publication, as well as the “Reflection of Agnes” documentary produced by The Standard-Journal, serves — in part — as a celebration of the resiliency of residents of the Susquehanna River Valley. It also serves as a reflection back to a time that was trying for the community, and produced many stories of heroism.
The resiliency of the community is also evident with The Standard-Journal itself.
Now in its 132nd year, The Standard-Journal has recorded the history of our community — and our world — for generations. The newspaper has also survived through a number of trying events, including world wars, the Great Depression and even the Hurricane Agnes flood.
The talented staff here at The Standard-Journal take pride in their work, and are proud to share this publication with you, our readers. We hope it will serve as a keepsake for the community for years to come.
As you page through this piece, remember the difficulties the community pulled together to come through 50 years ago. And just look at the many positives in the community today, from a thriving hometown newspaper to business starting to bustle in Milton and surrounding communities again.
The Standard-Journal would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who had any part in this publication, and our “Reflections of Agnes.”
There were too many people involved to list each by name. A huge thank you to everyone who sat down with our Adam Slother for an interview. Thank you for sharing your memories of Agnes so they will be preserved for generations to come.
A special thank you to Paul Hartman, for serving as the narrator for the documentary. The Milton Public Library, and Director Kris LaVanish, deserve much credit for immediately embracing the project and agreeing to serve as the host location for the documentary debut. The Milton Public Library is one of many great assets to the Milton community.
Adam Slother spent countless hours working conducting interviews, and putting together the documentary. If you see Adam, thank him for his hard work. A big thank you also goes out to our publisher, Amy Moyer, who has been hard at work making the newspaper’s vision for this special publication is a true reflection of the events of 50 years ago.
Jamie Hendricks in our composing staff, our writers Matt Farrand and Matt Stulberg, as well as our advertising department — Jim Guinn-Bailey, Debbie Seebold and Laura Michalak — also dedicated considerable time to this project.
Finally, thank you to those of you who are loyal subscribers to and readers of your hometown newspaper, The Standard-Journal. Because of you, we are able to continue documenting the history of our community, and sharing with the region the many things which take place here.
