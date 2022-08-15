MIDDLEBURG — With an experienced offensive front in place and an untested quarterback about to find out what life behind center on Friday nights is all about, Lance Adams believes he has a solution for his Midd-West program, and it involves running the football … a lot.
And Adams’ run-heavy schematic has a multi-fold purpose: Protect a quarterback that has yet to take a varsity snap, move the sticks consistently and control the clock and take advantage of the position group that has received plenty of Friday night reps – the big eaters.
“What we believe to be the strength of our team is our play on the line of scrimmage,” admitted Adams, referring to a sizable bunch featuring the likes of Miles Aurand, Landon Lauver, Robbie Stahl, Dom Andretta and Brenyn Spatz.
“If that truly is our strength, which we believe it is, we’ve got to run the football.”
With 215-pounder Austin Dorman returning and 200-pounder Bryce Hackenburg shifting from the O-Line to the offensive backfield, the Mustangs (1-9 overall, 0-5 in PHAC-II) should be able to gain ground between the tackles – assuming the hammers up front push people around.
Midd-West’s experienced O-Line also will be charged with protecting sophomore Jasher Wolf and/or junior Colby Brower, the candidates to succeed now-graduated QB C.J. Regester. Midd-West also lost home run threat Corey Reinard, who could really stretch the field.
Senior Ryan Hartman, injured much of the 2021 campaign, will shift from tight end to wideout.
“We can’t get behind the sticks,” said Adams, who will add offensive coordinator duties to his head coaching role. “We’ve got to be less penalties, less negative plays and have positive plays and put ourselves in less positions where the defense knows we’ve got to throw the football.
“We will be a power running team. We’re not going to out-finesse anyone.”
Defensively, Adams is hoping his Mustangs can stay plugged in for 48 minutes – not just 24 or 36 minutes – so his squad has a chance to pinch a result in the closing stretch.
If the Midd-West attack can control the line of scrimmage, run the ball effectively and efficiently and shorten the game, the defense won’t need to stay on the field as long.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we can’t give up the big plays and therefore the big quarters,” Adams said. “Last year we would play two-three quarters very well, but we’d give up 35 (points) in the other quarter. We can’t do that. That’s big.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be able to run the football,” Adams reiterated. “If we can’t run the football, we’re going to be hurting on the offensive side. We have some playmakers here and there, but we’ve got to be an 80-20-type of team (as far as running and passing).
“Aside from on the field, it’s developing a mentality and belief that we can be successful and seeing it through for four quarters.”
Yet despite the problems Midd-West encountered a season ago, morale is up, and the numbers are better than they were in 2021. Remember, too, that this program hasn’t been around as long as its Pennsylvania Heartland Conference playmates.
“They’ve worked hard,” said Adams, whose Mustangs have moved to PHAC-III after spending the past two seasons in PHAC-II. “We’ve had a good summer; good team camp and I’ve been pleased with the effort and pleased with their focus.”
An effective ground game will keep the skipper pleased as the 2022 campaign plays out.
MIDD-WEST ROSTER
No. Name Class Position Height Weight
1 Avery Englehart So. WR/DB. 5-7 125
3 Ryan Hartman Sr. WR/LB 6-1 160
7 Cory Weiand Jr. TE/LB 5-8 165
9 Erik Knox Sr. TE/LB 6-2 190
10 Xavier Reed So. WR/DB
11 Bryce Hackenburg Jr. RB/LB 5-10 200
12 Colby Brower Jr. QB/DB 5-11 150
16 Jasher Wolf So. QB/DB 6-0 190
18 Jaylen Mull So. TE/LB 6-0 195
23 Josh Kline Sr. TE/LB 5-10 200
25 Wyatt Heble Sr. WR/DB 5-11 155
26 Lucas Bobb Sr. WR/DB 6-0 145
27 Austin Dorman Sr. RB/LB 5-8 215
29 Kyle Adams Jr. RB/DB 5-10 130
31 Gavin Heyman So. WR/DB 5-11 140
33 Riley Taylor Jr. WR/DB 5-8 125
36 Kyle Shupp Fr. RB/DB 5-7 130
40 Wyatt Weaver Jr. RB/LB 5-7 175
48 Alexander Walter So. RB/DL 5-9 210
50 Brock Greathouse Jr. OL/DL 6-0 245
52 Aydan Camp Fr. OL/DL 5-10 215
53 Dominick Gomez Jr. OL/DL 5-9 210
55 Ethan Dunkelberger So. OL/DL 5-10 235
58 Wyatt Keister So. OL/DL 5-6 205
60 Dominic Andretta Jr. OL/DL 6-0 215
67 Parker Boop So. OL/DL 6-4 250
68 Brenyn Spatz Sr. OL/DL 5-8 265
71 Gannon Treaster Fr. OL/DL 5-8 190
73 Gavin Treaster Jr. OL/DL 5-11 220
74 Miles Aurand Sr. OL/DL 6-2 285
75 Landon Lauver Jr. OL/DL 6-2 210
77 Damien Temples Jr. OL/DL 6-2 270
78 Garrett Hostetler Fr. OL/DL 5-8 200
84 Kaden Kullman Jr. WR/LB 6-0 195
85 Matthias Barge Sr. WR/DB 5-9 145
87 Elliot Crabb So. TE/LB 6-1 200
88 Keaton Kreider Fr. TE/LB 5-7 140
96 Edgar Murphy Jr. RB/LB 5-6 180
Ethan Beachel Jr.
Talan Richard So.
Coaching Staff
Name Position
Lance Adams – Head coach (OC/QB/DB)
Tom Beck – TE/DB
Dan Bishop – WR/DB
Dezz Henderson – WR/DL
Jeff Janovich – OL/DL
John Punako – DC/RB/LB
John Rosselli – OL/DL
Chris Wolf – RB/LB
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 at Mifflinburg
Sept. 2 HALIFAX
Sept. 7 at Milton
Sept. 16 BLOOMSBURG
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE
Sept. 30 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 7 WARRIOR RUN
Oct. 15 at Lewisburg
Oct. 22 PENNS VALLEY
Oct. 28 at Selinsgrove
TEAM STATS
Record: 1-9
Points P/G: 12.2
Total Yards P/G: 154.4
Rushing Yards P/G: 79.4
Passing Yards P/G: 75.0
Points Allowed P/G: 41.1
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Miles Aurand (OL/DL); Austin Dorman (RB/LB); Ryan Hartman (WR/LB)
Juniors: Landon Lauver (OL/DL); Br
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.