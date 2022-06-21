MILTON — Molly Brown was only a year old when the flood of 1936 struck Milton. Born on South Front Street, she recalls the 10 members of her family waiting out the flood in the upstairs of their house. Thirty-six years later, when Hurricane Agnes hit in 1972, she and her husband, Norm, carried their daughters, Diane and Susan, on their backs as they waded through the floodwaters to her parents’ house.
“We were going to stay there overnight, but later the rescue boat came and said the flood was going to be worse than expected,” Brown said. “So we went by boat out to the high school (current Rockwell Center) where they had cots set up and we spent the night there.”
On the way to the school, she heard a sound like a gunshot from a nearby house, which she deduced was the foundation cracking and giving way.
The family spent the next few days at her husband’s uncle’s home in Potts Grove before the water levels had dropped enough to return to their house.
“When we got back to our house, what a shock, everything was mud. We had seven foot of water on our first floor and we just couldn’t believe the mess,” she said. “Our stove and refrigerator were under water.”
When the flood warning was first announced, she and her husband had moved as many items as possible upstairs. The rest they piled on a pool table in their center room that her father had bought her children the previous year. Everything atop the table was washed away when they returned and the table had been lifted by the flood and dropped at a different angle.
“Of course there was mud on the walls, and the floors and the windows,” she said. “And when we went in the kitchen, we opened the cupboard doors and the mud and water seeped out of there. So of course we had to clean up all those dishes which we thought were safe.”
Brown said she was appalled when she found one of her daughters’ bikes had been stolen from their family’s garage prior to their return to their house. The National Guard, she remembered, was on patrol around town during the days after the flood to stop similar cases of looting.
“Of course our yard looked like a war zone and the flower beds and the vegetable garden were gone, but later friends came to help us clean up and even our youth group from our church came and helped clean,” she said. “I’m just thankful for family and friends who helped us, and also the good Lord, who kept us safe.
“Everybody needed things, so it took longer to get your supplies or whatever you needed,” she added. “Our daughter was sick during that time so we were back and forth to hospitals, I wasn’t always there to get things done. Like I said, family and friends helped a lot.”
In the midst of all the hardship, there was some humor, Brown said. A mannequin from the Colonial Fair shop up the street from her parents’ house on Front Street floated down the street and wound up in her parents’ yard.
“My dad walked over to it, put his arm around it, and we took his picture with it,” she said. “Of course I can’t find that picture, but that made us laugh and made things a little better.”
Eventually bulldozers arrived to help clear away the debris filling the streets and large fans were placed in houses to attempt to dry out some of the affected buildings. Brown said she later received money from the government to help cover the costs of repairing the damages to her home.
“I think they told us we should take pictures to show the damage. I wish had taken more.”
