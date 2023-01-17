Wednesday, Jan. 18

Boys basketball

Montoursville at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Bloomsburg at

Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Army at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Boys basketball

CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jersey Shore at

Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at

Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Central Columbia at

Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at

Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at

Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Bartlett Tournament at Milton, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at

PHAC Duals, TBA

Coed swimming

Milton at Central

Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

College wrestling

Drexel at Bucknell, TBA

