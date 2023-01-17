Wednesday, Jan. 18
Boys basketball
Montoursville at
Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at
Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Bloomsburg at
Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Army at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys basketball
CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore at
Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook at
Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at
Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at
Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Central Columbia at
Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at
Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at
Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at
Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Bartlett Tournament at Milton, 10 a.m.
Warrior Run at
PHAC Duals, TBA
Coed swimming
Milton at Central
Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
College wrestling
Drexel at Bucknell, TBA
