COAL TOWNSHIP — During Chris Venna’s two years as head coach of Shamokin girls basketball, his Indians have never experienced a losing streak.
That was until this past week, when Shamokin suffered three straight losses, desperately needing a win to build on heading into the postseason.
The Indians never wavered under the pressure in their final regular-season game Thursday night, taking care of Warrior Run, 55-37.
“We didn’t lose back-to-back last year at all. We were on a three-game skid coming in, but all three teams were good teams, and (Central Columbia and Loyalsock) are real high-quality teams,” Venna said. “The three losses weren’t bad losses, but we did talk about not wanting to stumble into the postseason. There was a lot of pressure to win tonight for that reason. There was a lot of motivation tonight.
“It was a 10-point game most of the time, but it felt much closer. (Warrior Run) knocked down a lot of 3s, which I’m not happy about. But we made baskets when we needed to. I thought we did a good job on the boards. We wanted to get over 30 rebounds. Usually when that happens, we win. We made some foul shots, we figured out their press break, and I felt that the emotion and enthusiasm our girls had today on game 22 was equal to what they gave me at the beginning of the season, and I’m proud of that because it’s a long season, it’s a grind on everybody. We practice the maximum we can practice. We try to get the most out of our girls, and they still have that same enthusiasm. That’s really what I was most proud of.”
Delilah Nazih paced Shamokin’s offense with a game-high 19 points, thanks to 12 points in the paint and 5-of-6 free-throw shooting. She also added seven rebounds and four steals.
Rather than talk about her great performance, she showed her unselfishness to instead talk about how important of a team win it was, as the Indians secured a home game in the first round.
“It’s really good because now we secured a home game,” said the sophomore forward. “We’re really happy about that. We needed to come out and win tonight. We’ve never lost that many in a row, so it was really crucial to win tonight.”
The Indians only shot four 3-pointers, but thanks to their dominance down low, they didn’t have to rely on outside shooting.
In addition to Nazih, Des Michaels also provided a strong presence inside, recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, as well as seven assists and three steals.
However, other key contributions were received on both ends of the court — as they have been all year — from Carly Nye, Ally Waugh and Madi Lippay, as well as first-off-the-bench Anastasia Wetzel.
“Carly Nye always plays well for us regardless of if she scores. We got some points out of her tonight. Everybody contributed,” Venna said. “Ana Wetzel hit a big 3 for us; Ally Waugh made some shots. She plays great defense and a lot of times that goes unnoticed. I just have a good group of kids, one through 20. Even the girls on the bench that don’t get in the games, everybody just supports everybody. That’s what we’re trying to create with the culture.”
As for the Defenders (5-16), Alexis Hudson led the offensive attack with 11 points, and Sienna Dunkleberger contributed 10 more, as they combined for three makes from beyond the arc.
Dunkleberger also pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, but Warrior Run struggled mightily from the field in the first half, converting on just four of 23 attempts before the break.
But Venna was appreciative to play one last game that was closer than the final score indicated before his squad’s two-week hiatus before another competitive postseason.
“It was,” Venna said when asked if it was beneficial to have Thursday’s contest be competitive, which it was. “The Loyalsock game the other night was a close one, the Central Columbia game was a close one. Montoursville was close before they pulled away a bit at the end, but if tonight wasn’t a close one it wouldn’t have benefitted us besides getting the win, so it was good to come through in a tough game.
“(Warrior Run) has some shooters and they’re a well-coached team. They’ve played a lot of good teams tough. Their record is deceiving because they’re in a division with Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia and Hughesville, so they have one of the toughest schedules in the league.”
The Indians had a quick loud celebration in their locker room after Venna informed them he’d be giving them today, Saturday and Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday.
As for Warrior Run, it closes out its season on its home floor Saturday against Shikellamy.
“We’ll definitely do conditioning for sure after three days (off),” Nazih said. “We’ll watch a bunch of film, study the plays, study the other team’s plays and go from there.
“We made it to states last year but we didn’t win. This year, hopefully we get that next step because we’ve improved so much from last year.”
