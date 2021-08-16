SUNBURY — The 21st Northumberland County Fair will be held Aug. 25-28 at the Tall Cedars Grove, 538 Seven Points Road, Sunbury. Admission and parking are both free!
Gates open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The Mid Penn Tractor Pulls will be held at 6:30.
Music by Jason Yoder will be featured from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, followed by the Frank Wicher Band at 7.
The Mutton Bustin’ event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Jim McClincy will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The Beef Cattle Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. that day, followed by the Rabbit Show at 6. A pet parade will be held at 6:30.
Pedal Tractor Pulls, part of the Farmer’s Triathlon, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The triathlon also includes bale throwing and bale stacking contests.
Lite Switch will perform Friday evening.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with a horse show, riding demonstration and competition.
Brandon Barnhart will perform at 10 a.m., with Tom and Randy scheduled to perform at 1 and R.A.T.L. from 3 to 5 p.m.
Van Wagner will be under the pavilion from 4 to 5 p.m with a coal mining demonstration. He will provide musical entertainment from 5 to 6. Alf Bashore will perform at 6.
Music by Bob Randall and Wanted Band will round out the fair’s entertainment, with a performance scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m.
The ADGA sanctioned Dairy Goat show begin at 1p.m. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m.
