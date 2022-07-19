Sudden Squall

Editor’s note: In partnership with the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, and the Milton Public Library, each Tuesday The Standard-Journal is publishing this Breakfast Serials story.
Chapter Seven: Pier 42
THE STORY SO FAR: As the Neptune maneuvers into the storm- tossed, crowded New York Harbor, Thaddeus skillfully manages to avoid one disaster after another. But now he must guide his ship—and the disabled and towed Columbine—to final safety.
Thad understood. He must turn the Neptune away from the pier and then head into the middle of the Hudson River.
“Whistle hard!” he shouted at Abigail.
Abigail yanked down on the whistle cord—setting the whistle screaming—so sharply the cord broke.
Simultaneously, Thad flung himself at the wheel, turning it around so hard his feet lifted off the floor. The Neptune came about sharply and moved toward the center of the river.
The Albany, hearing the whistle blast, noticed the Neptune. Its paddle wheels rotated with a sudden burst of speed. The ship shifted starboard, shooting away from the Neptune and into the river.
Abigail looked back. “The pier is empty.”
But now they were going away from the pier.
Thad made his decision. “We’re going to have to make a complete circle,” he called to Abigail. “Tell me if the Columbine gets too close. Can you send out some whistles?”
“Cord broke.”
“Grab what you can! We have to let them know what we’re doing.”
“What’s the signal?”
“Don’t know! Make it up!”
As the Neptune headed toward mid-river, Abigail clambered up on the window ledge and leaped, just managing to grasp the short, frayed end of the cord. “Got it!” She was dangling from it, causing one unending, ear-shattering scream.
As the Neptune continued to head toward mid-river, an exhausted Thad yelled into the speaking tube, “Mr. Pordine! One stroke forward. Slow as possible.”
“Yes, sir,” said Mr. Pordine. “What the blazes is going on up there? What’s happening?”
“We’re fine!” shouted Thad as he leaned into the wheel. The Neptune—with the Columbine in tow—began to come about. Thad looked around. Ships in the river were scattering, responding to the ear-piercing whistle, leaving the widest possible gap for the Neptune and Columbine.
Thad continued turning the wheel until the Neptune swung into mid-river. When he decided he had sufficient room, he shifted the wheel around again. The Neptune turned. As soon as the Neptune was heading toward the pier, Thad straightened the rudder. This, he thought, is going to be the hardest part.
Abigail was still hanging from the whistle cord. “Can I let go?” she gasped.
“No,” shouted Thad. “When I get into the pier, if I just stop, the Columbine will hit us. I’m going to have to get close as I can, then make a sharp turn to get out of the way.”
“Can you?”
“Have to. Keep that whistle going. Make sure everyone knows what we’re doing.”
With Abigail still dangling from the cord, the whistle kept blaring. As the Neptune drew ever closer to the pier head, workers were frantically flinging huge rope bumpers over the wooden piles. Bumpers would keep the ships from smashing into the pier and breaking up.
Thad took a deep breath, momentarily flexed his cramping fingers, than grasped the wheel. “Here we go! One stroke forward!” he shouted at the tube. “Slow as possible!”
The Neptune, with the Columbine in tow, began to move very slowly between the arms of the pier.
The whistle continued to shriek.
As they drew toward the head of the pier, Thad called, “Abigail! Come here!”
Abigail let go of the cord, fell to the deck, then ran to Thad’s side.
“We’ve got to turn the wheel as hard and fast as possible! When I tell you to, work with me.”
As the Neptune edged in closer, Thad gripped the wheel spokes so tightly his muscles quivered. Abigail put her hands on the wheel too. Thad’s heart pounded. We must not crash!
Closer and closer they came.
“Ready . . . set . . .” Thad whispered.
Fifty feet from the wharf head, he yelled, “Turn!” He hauled down on the wheel. Abigail worked with him. The wheel shifted harder.
Bobbing and pitching, the Neptune made the tightest possible turn to port, a tight U-turn, just scraping her starboard gunnels against the pier piles.
“Okay!” cried Thad. “Stop engines!”
“Mr. Pordine!” Abigail yelled at the tube. “Stop engines!”
The engine shivered, stopped, went briefly into reverse, reversed yet again, and then stopped movement all together. The Neptune wallowed gently from side to side. River water frothed and tossed.
Thad leaped to the window and watched as the Columbine glided forward, passing the Neptune with just a few feet to spare. Gently, the disabled ship nosed into the head of the pier, hit the bumpers . . . and stopped.
Thad closed his eyes. It was over. He had never felt so weak in all his life. The sound of washing waves filled his ears. He was certain he’d never move again.
The next thing he became aware of was Abigail throwing her arms around him. “Hurrah! You did it!” They could hear cheering coming from the Columbine and the wharf hands.
“Thad!” called Mr. Pordine out of the tube. “Everything okay?”
“Sure thing, Mr. Pordine,” Thad whispered. “Sure thing.”
“Mr. Oliver!” called a familiar voice. It was Captain Bates’s voice. He was coming up the ladder to the pilothouse. “Excellent work, Mr. Oliver. Superb! Truly—”
As he swung into the pilothouse, he stopped short. “Where the deuce is Mr. Oliver?”
“He got sick and went below,” said Thad.
“Below?” Pa’s face turned very pale. “When?”
“Right after we took the Columbine under tow.”
For a moment Captain Bates was speechless. A look of disbelief filled his face. “Are you telling me that you two . . .?”
“It was Thad,” said Abigail.
“Thad was at the wheel?” asked Captain Bates. “The whole time?”
Thad, caught between relief, pride, and worry, managed to say, “Did I do all right?”
To be continued...
