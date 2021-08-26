MIFFLINBURG – Head coach Jason Dressler has all the pieces to make his Mifflinburg Wildcats a competitive bunch, and a playoff team once again in 2021.
Now, it’s just a matter of putting it all together, and Dressler and his coaching staff are ready to see what their players can do.
“We are excited to get the season started. We have many players returning with experience on both sides of the ball, and we have some new faces that we are anxious to see perform as well. We are optimistic about the season,” said Dressler, whose team qualified for last year’s District 4 Class 4A playoffs (fell to Jersey Shore 48-7 in the semifinals).
“Last season was a solid season, and yes we did put ourselves in a position for the district playoffs. We would like to use this momentum and build on that experience to challenge ourselves to compete this season at a higher level.”
After the graduation of quarterback Jacob Reitz, and no clear successor, one of the biggest questions surrounding Mifflinburg entering the season was who was going to fill Reitz’s shoes?
Coach Dressler didn’t have to look far to find the answer.
Sophomore Troy Dressler, the coach’s son, will slide from his guard position to the backfield and become the team’s new signal caller.
Troy Dressler has the size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and the smarts to be a quarterback, according to his father.
“Yes, he was a guard for us last year, however this year we need him at the quarterback position,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “He has a strong arm and a solid grasp of the game. We are excited about using his talents and are looking for good things from him.”
Big keys offensively for the Wildcats are the return of running back Andrew Diehl, along with a host of wide receivers who should make their new quarterback’s job a lot easier.
Diehl, a junior, carried the ball 102 times for 552 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. Carter Breed, also a junior, will see a lot of time in the backfield as well.
“Andrew will now be a junior with two years of experience. Yes, we are expecting good things from him this season. His experience and talent will certainly be relied on,” said coach Dressler. “Breed will be sharing time with him in the back field as well, and we expect both of these young men to be doing good things on Friday nights (this season).”
However, a big strength for the team will be the pass-catchers.
Along with Breed (12 catches for 105 yards in 2020), and seniors Jacob Bingaman (15-for-156), Aaron Hackenburg (5-for-104) and Cannon Griffith (6-for-81, Mifflinburg also has Diehl (16-for-97) and juniors Lucas Whittaker (7-for-83, TD) and Jarrett Miller (1-for-26) back to the fold this season.
“Bingaman, Breed, Hackenburg, Griffith, Miller, are all returning with experience. In addition to this receiver corps, we are adding new players in juniors Zack Wertman and Tanner Zimmerman,” said coach Dressler. “We are excited to see them in action. So yes, we are looking to all of these young men to be contributors in their way at the receiver position.”
And on the offensive line, the Wildcats will have a mix of experience with senior Josh Antonyuk, junior Emmanuel Ulrich, and sophomore Kyler Troup.
Those three, along with senior Gabe Stetler, Whittaker and Dressler will be key on defense as well for Mifflinburg.
“Emmanuel, Josh and Kyler will all be returning with offensive line experience,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “On defense, we have many returning players with experience. Stetler and Whittaker at inside linebacker, Dressler at outside linebacker, and Ulrich and Antonyuk on the defensive line.
“And our entire secondary this season will all have had experience from last year. All (aforementioned players) will be key for the team on defense.”
Another big key for Mifflinburg is to get off to a good start to the season, and in games.
“We need to have a strong start. We need to do a better job of executing the offense in a balanced manner to find more success this season. Defensively, we need to improve the run stopping performance while keeping the big plays from happening. Our belief in ourselves and our abilities as we compete every week will be huge in how we perform,” said coach Dressler.
“We certainly have the ability to take our game to the next level. It’s a matter of putting the pieces together and building team chemistry to utilize everyone’s strengths in a positive way. Taking the next step has already been underway in the offseason training. We have had individuals working very hard to take this next step. Now it’s a matter of the hard work by these individuals translating to the field and having the entire team on board with the same expectations.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Jason Dressler, 12th season.
Assistant coaches: Anthony Threet (DL/DC), Brandon Teichman (DB/DC), Luke Flickinger (LB), Tom Parfitt (QB), Jeff Wagner (RB), Ryan Schuck (WR).
Last year’s records: 5-5, 2-3 HAC-II; District 4 Class 4A qualifier.
Key losses from last season: Cade Dressler, Colin Miller and Jacob Reitz.
Roster
Jersey No.;Name;Grade;Position;Height;Weight
1 Tanner Zimmerman;11;WR, DB;5-10;140
2 Zack Wertman;11;WR, TE;6-2,185
3 Jacob Bingaman;12;WR, DB;5-8;155
4 Carter Breed;11;RB, DB/OLB;6-2;195
5 Camden Smith;10;RB, LB;5-10;150
6 Carter Loss;11;WR, OLB;6-2;150
8 Andrew Diehl;11;RB, DB;5-8;155
9 Ben Reitz;9;QB, DB;5-8;160
10;James Donlin;9;WR, DB;5-6;120
11;Sean Grodotzke;10;WR, DB;5-7;130
12 Troy Dressler;10;WB, OLB;6-3;200
13 Arnold Troup;11;WR, DB;5-6;125
15 Aaron Hackenburg;11;WR, DB;5-7;155
16 Brian Reeder;9;RB, DB;5-8;150
17 Leroy Simpson;12;RB, LB;5-10;175
19 Stanley St. Clair;10;WR, DB;5-7;120
21 Jarrett Miller;11;WR, DB;5-6;150
22 Jacob Antonyuk;9;WR, DB;6-1;160
23 Kamdin Raup;10;WR, DB;5-8;145
24 Cannon Griffith;12;WR, DB;6-0;160
25 Rylan Evers;9;RB, DB;5-6;135
26 Radwil Susan;9;RB, LB;5-2;150
29 Mason Smith;11;WR, DB;6-1;170
30/50 Gabriel Stetler;12;RB/G, LB;5-10;190
31;Jacob Rodarmel;9;WR, DB;5-5;120
51;Dawson Dodge;9;G, DT;5-9;160
52 Emmanuel Ulrich;11;C, DT;6-0;285
53/7 Christian Oberheim;11;TE/G, OLB;6-1;190
55/18 Kyler Troup;10;T/TE, DT;6-6;230
59 Jonathan Malendez;11;RB/G, LB;5-7;165
62 Michael Keister;11;OL, DT;5-10;180
63 Darnell Nichols;11;OL, DT;5-11;400
64 Trevon Simpson;11;OL, DT;5-9;190
69 Caleb Smith;9;T, DT;5-10;245
75 Josh Antonyuk;12;T, DT;6-4;265
86/54 Lucas Whittaker;11;TE/G, LB;6-0;195
