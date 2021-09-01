District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Abraham Reynolds IV, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 14 along Interstate 80 (mile market 203.9) a vehicle allegedly driven by Reynolds was stopped for a vehicle code violation.
Ryenolds was after the vehicle was searched and the registered owner of the vehicle, a passenger at the time, alleged that suspected marijuana found belonged to Reynolds.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey J. Irvine, 39, of Mifflinburg, was charged with three felonies after an investigation.
Troopers investigating allegations of an assault were notified that a 2017 Jayco Jay camper allegedly stolen from a property in Howard, N.Y. was located at a Cedar Run Lane address.
Irvine was charged with recievig stolen property, alteration of a vehicle identification number and criminal mischief damage property after a secondary identification number was verified.
Meth manufacture
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tanya J. Stanger, 31, of San Ysidrio, Calif., was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery with intent and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 9 a.m. Aug 25, along eastbound Interstate 80, a vehicle driven by Stanger was stopped for allegedly speeding.
Stanger was charged after 17 packages of suspicious material were discovered in the vehicle which were allegedly found to be crystal methamphetamine after testing.
Meth manufacture
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Bryce R. Stanger, 33, of San Ysidrio, Calif., was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery with intent after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 9 a.m. Aug 25, along eastbound Interstate 80, a vehicle was stopped for speeding.
Stanger was charged after 17 packages of suspicious material were discovered in the vehicle which were allegedly found to be crystal methamphetamine after testing.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Danville woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
The stop of a 2018 Jeep was reported at 1:02 a.m. Aug. 1 along I-80 eastbound, Turbot Township, police noted.
DUI/possession
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested two following the stop of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 4 along I-80 eastbound, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
An odor of marijuana was detected at the time of the stop, police noted. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a search of the vehicle produced controlled substance, troopers said.
Chiair Berry, 22, of McKees Rocks and Daryuana Simpson, 21, of Pittsburgh, were arrested and charged, according to police.
3-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – A suspected minor injury was reported following a three-vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 20 along Routes 405 and 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Kevin J. Oswald, 62, of Milton, was traveling in a 2021 Toyota Tundra when the vehicle failed to yield right of way at a flashing red signal and was struck on the right by a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Donald R. Hendricks, 57, of Watsontown, causing the Tundra to overturn, police reported. The Corolla then struck a stopped 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David C. Stover, 72, of Allenwood. All were belted. Oswald sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Oswald will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP —No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:27 p.m. Aug. 28 along Continental Boulevard at McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Caleb A. Bieber, 38, of Millville, was traveling in a 2013 Ford Fiesta that failed to yield right of way an dstruck the front driver side of a 2014 Mazda 3 driven by Diana M. Powers, 66, of Danville. Both drivers were belted.
Bieber will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:16 p.m. Aug. 29 along I-80 west at mile marker 200.3, White Deer Township, Union County.
William J. Haines, 28, was traveling east in a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek when the vehicle left the right shoulder, went up an embankment and struck a tree. Haines was belted.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A westbound vehicle struck overhead power lines at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 30 along Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County, police reported.
The vehicle fled westbound.
Vehicle vs. deer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 1:11 a.m. Aug. 30 along Route 15, south of Bartlow Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Keyarah A. Tedder, 18, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a deer in the roadway, police reported. Troopers said Tedder was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A verbal argument turned physical and a 43-year-old Danville woman and 52-year-old Danville man were cited, police reported.
The incident was reported at 1:12 a.m. Aug. 28 along Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Watsontown man reported an unemployment identity theft scam, troopers noted.
The incident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 9 along Grouse Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.