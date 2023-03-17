Friday, March 17
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Agape, 19 E. 7th St., Bloomsburg.
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• Supdfest to Go, 5 to 7 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. ($)
• St. Patrick’s Day Splash Hop, 5 to 7 p.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton. For children ages 6 to 12. ($)
• St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. 570-742-4632. (R)
Saturday, March 18
• Children’s Health Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Vendor train show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartley Township Recreation Center, 49 Ballpark Road, Millmont. Food stand provided by the West End Fire Company.
• We All Grow, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 to 7. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Lenten Reflection Day retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Cyril Spiritual Center, 1002 Railroad St., Danville. Presented by Fr. Russ McDougal. www.sscm.org. (R)
• Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Leiwsburg. https://bit.ly/3kQmFBY. (R)
• Designer purse and gift card bingo, doors open at noon, bingo starts at 12:45 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, Turbotville. Benefits the Turbotville Area Lions Club. ($)
• Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
Monday, March 20
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Evening Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 3 to 8. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. A group meeting to form an affiliation with the League of Women Voters of Pa.
Tuesday, March 21
• Penn State Extension Vegetable Growers Roadshow, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Best Western Lewisburg, 7701 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg. Instruction on tunnels, irrigation management, soil and pollinator conservation. ($)
• First Day of Spring, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.