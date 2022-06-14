Watsontown Police Department Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — Edward Wayne Maines Jr., 34, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:41 a.m. June 11 at Liberty Square Apartment Complex, Watsontown.
Police said Maines assaulted a woman, causing injury to her.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:59 a.m. June 11 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jamie Vincent, 39, of Montandon, attempted to turn onto AJK Boulevard, striking a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Eric Wortman, 46, of Middleburg.
A passenger in the Jetta, Rebecca Vincent, 47, of Montandon, sustained a suspected minor injury. Jamie Vincent was cited with vehicle turning left.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Justin Scharfe, 31, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 7:42 a.m. June 8 at Westbranch Highway and Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Scharfe allegedly told troopers he was a dentist, traveling for work.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Milton woman reported the theft of two boxes of insulin, valued at $100.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 11 a.m. May 28 and 9 a.m. May 30 along Carpenter Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Suicide attempt
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a suicide attempt, involving a 25-year-old Montandon man.
The incident occurred at 6:01 a.m. June 11 along Delaney Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Divorces granted
• Vicki Pachucki, James Pachucki Jr. 17 years
Marriage licenses
• Jennifer McKayla Neidermeyer, 21, Mifflinburg; Bradley James Yoder, 25, Lewisburg
• Stephanie Marie Pophel, 34, Milton; Luis Aberto Argydo, 52, Milton
• Daniel Joseph Rafferty, 27, Chicago, Ill.; Kyle Michelle Stewart, 27, Chicago, Ill.
• Jane Marie Klingler, 60, Mifflinburg; Gregory Allan Wagner, 65, Mifflinburg
• Alicia Grace Neidig, 29, Milton; Isaiah James Lynd, 26, Milton
• Katelyn Jane Ericson, 22, Mifflinburg; Matthew Bruce Wells, 31, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling to Country View Family Farms LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Michael J. Solomon, Lori A. Solomon, Gay E. Melnick, Richard H. Melnick, Kathleen J. Roach, Donald W. Roach Jr. to Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis J. Reed, Janet L. Reed, Karin A. Reed to Michael D. Reed, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Meiyun Wu, Jin Wu Wu to Shane Hoffman, property in White Deer Township, $130,000.
• Walter C. Katherman Jr. to Tasty Thai LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joseph F. Meehan to 44 Market LLC, property in Lewisburg, $22,500.
• Union County Sheriff, Brandon V. Giannantonio, Ashley M. Giannantonio to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Mifflinburg, $1,824.38.
• Lynn H. Potor to Manuel Larrabure, Katherine Daly, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christopher G. Bedosky to Terrayn Moore, Ronald Whitman Jr., property in Union Township, $1.
• Ali Karjoo Ravary, Beeta Baghoolizadeh to Harry D. Gural, Maria A. Antonaccio, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Victor M. Colon Torres, Elba C. Vazquez, Carlos A. Colon to Carlos A. Colon, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Eric A. Sweitzer, Jennifer Sweitzer, Marlin L. Sweitzer, Linda M. Sweitzer to Eric A. Sweitzer, Jennifer Sweitzer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dwight W. Orndorf, Dianne Orndorf to MJ Rentals LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John S. Klingler estate, Michael A. Klingler executor, Andrea J. Klingler executor to Erin M. Ohlfs. Gregory G. Ohlfs, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Linda A. Brubaker, John R. Sterry to Linda A. Brubaker, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy to Eugene J. Adrian, Cynthia J. Adrian, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus, Faithful Journey Foundation to Sandra L. Keister, property in Kelly Township, $540,000.
• Randal T. Rissinger, Troy R. Rissinger to Troy R. Rissinger, Sheri L. Longstaff, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Buffalo Ridge Ventures LLC, Nathan R. Sauers member to Bryce W. Koonsman, Rebekkah M. Weller, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Elizabeth A. Becker to Stephen R. Kish, Kelly A. Harris, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael S. Doane to Brian C. Kapp, Tina L. Kapp, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto to Cody A. Botts, property in Mifflinburg/Limestone Township, $1.
• Kevin W. McNamara, Julie Ellen McNamara to Victoria Tyrell, Daryl Tyrell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ricky A. Benfer, Dawn M. Benfer to Ricky A. Benfer, Dawn M. Benfer, property in Union Township/Snyder County, $1.
• Mark E. Alexander, Julie A. Alexander to Bret C. Wetzel, Christina M. Wetzel, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• James W. Hoover, Ella Mae N. Hoover to Jonathan Z. Martin, Barbara A. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Michael T. Clayton, Carmen Crowley to Michael T. Clayton, Carmen Crowley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jennifer M. Masser to Shannondoah Huggler, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Timothy J. Baker Sr., Jamey L. Baker to US Bank and Trust National Association trustee, VRMTG Asset Trust, property in White Deer Township, $70,000.
• Craig J. Paskovich, Denise L. Paskovich to David W. Burkholder, Tracy L. Burkholder, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John C. Buehner, Caryl Rae Buehner, Caryl Rae Thomas to Cora M. Taylor, Peter B. Libby, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
